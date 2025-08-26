Porsche Cayenne EV Prototype Drive: The New 1000 Horsepower Electric SUV

There are few better ways to understand a new car than to experience it alongside the engineers who built it. Our early prototype drive of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV took place in southern Europe, and it didn’t just showcase the car’s immense capabilities: it offered a rare glimpse inside the minds of the engineers shaping Porsche’s next-generation SUV. From chassis experts to battery specialists, each Porsche team member offered candid insight into their specific field, revealing the complexity and excitement behind this major project. The new all electric Porsche Cayenne will be delivered to customers in an October 2026.

In total, we drove three versions of the Cayenne EV, all as preproduction prototypes: the base model, the Cayenne S, and the range-topping Turbo. Each prototype was camouflaged, but the intentions were crystal clear. This new Cayenne will be Porsche’s most advanced production model yet, and its development reflects the pressure of launching an EV in a market more sceptical than ever. Porsche knows this—and they’ve thrown every bit of technology they have at it.

Porsche Cayenne EV Prototype 1 of 18

Although still under disguise, the styling language was unmistakably Porsche. Broad proportions and familiar surfacing recalled the Macan EV, only larger. The distinctive EV daytime running light signature and full-width rear light bar were both clearly visible through the camouflage. But the biggest visual talking point was reserved for the Turbo variant, which will debut a wild set of deployable vertical aero blades—used not for drama, but for aerodynamic efficiency. It marks the first time Porsche’s SUV flagship introduces exterior design elements that are visually separate from the rest of the range.

Inside, the design is entirely new. The Cayenne EV features a curved central display: a near-square unit of remarkable clarity and presence, and the layout blends physical controls with a familiar Taycan-style instrument panel. There are self-opening and closing doors (not unlike a Rolls-Royce), a panoramic glass roof with ‘Sunshine Control,’ and ambient lighting that adapts depending on drive mode. Rear seat space is notably improved too, with electrically adjustable seats and 99 litres of additional luggage capacity over the outgoing model. In the absence of an engine, there is 90 litres of frunk storage capacity.

Porsche Cayenne EV Prototype 1 of 15

From the driver’s seat, it all feels convincingly Porsche. The seating position is low and sporty, the steering is wonderfully direct, and the car’s immense 2.7-tonne weight is disguised with shocking effectiveness. A major factor in that is the new Porsche Active Ride suspension, which allows the car to actively manage roll and pitch in a way that redefines the boundaries of an SUV. It leans into corners like a sports saloon and glides over rough surfaces with eerie calm. Rear-axle steering and front-axle steering work in harmony to improve low-speed agility and high-speed stability.

The Turbo variant makes more than 1,000PS in overboost mode. It’s faster than it needs to be, particularly when engaging launch control which pins you into the soft leather seats. But that power is matched by braking performance thanks to Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, while traction is regulated by a fully variable all-wheel-drive system and electric torque vectoring. You can even disable the synthesised V8 sound if you prefer your silence to be electric. That’s right, another first for Porsche, a simulated engine noise in an EV. It’s a little alarming at first, but you might grow to love it, perhaps more than you think you should.

While most owners may never leave the tarmac, we did. Porsche’s test route took us to a demanding off-road development facility near the Bassella region, where previous SUVs like the Cayenne Transsyberia and VW Touareg were honed. There, the Cayenne EV was nothing short of extraordinary. On dry mud gradients and rocky trails, it held its own. The optional Off-Road Package includes revised bumpers for better clearance and approach angles—an homage to the Cayenne’s off-road roots. Despite its tech-forward focus, the Cayenne EV has lost none of its go-anywhere spirit. It honours the original Cayenne’s reputation among serious off-roaders.

Even day-to-day utility is carefully considered. The Cayenne EV offers more than 600km of WLTP range (up to 640km on some variants), a new 113kWh battery with advanced chemistry, and 800V architecture that allows charging at up to 400kW. That means 10–80% charge in under 16 minutes and up to 300km of range added in 10 minutes. Recuperation is just as impressive, with up to 600kW of braking energy reclaimable—on par with Formula E.

This is a car that can tow 3.5 tonnes, carry your family in comfort, glide silently through cities, blast through Alpine passes, and tackle harsh terrain—all with genuine Porsche steering feel and composure. In many ways, it does what the first Cayenne did over 20 years ago: it redefines what a Porsche can be.

The Cayenne EV is not merely a response to legislation or a placeholder in a lineup. This next generation is a statement of intent. From the engineering team’s pride to the car’s breadth of ability, this prototype drive made one thing clear: the future of Porsche SUVs is arriving fast, and it’s looking electric.