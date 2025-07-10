Aston Martin Vantage S: Subtle Changes for a Sharper Drive

Aston Martin has given its already potent Vantage a light update in the form of the new S package, aiming to entice fresh buyers with a single added letter.

When it comes to slicing its model range into ever finer slivers, Porsche remains the undisputed master of the alphabet soup. But Aston Martin is clearly learning fast from its Stuttgart counterpart, and nowhere is that more evident than in the new Vantage S. Offered as both coupé and roadster, the Vantage S receives a modest power increase from 489 kW / 665 PS to 500 kW / 680 PS, while torque remains unchanged at 800 Nm. Top speed is now a claimed 325 km/h.

2025 Aston Martin Vantage S 1 of 18

According to Aston Martin, throttle response and the mapping of the throttle valve have been refined under the Vantage S philosophy. In real-world use, the 0.1-second improvement in the 0–100 km/h sprint—now 3.3 seconds—is likely to go unnoticed, as are the rest of the subtle tweaks to the powertrain. Similarly fine are the revisions to springs, dampers and gearbox mounting, all intended to add a slightly sportier edge to this already striking machine.

More visible are the cosmetic upgrades: a carbon bonnet with prominent vents, S badging, and a large rear spoiler capable of generating up to 44 kilograms of additional downforce at maximum speed. Also included in the S package, available from Q4 this year, are distinctive 21-inch wheels, semi-aniline leather, and contrast stitching that continues through the seatbelts, headrests, and drive mode switches. Expect pricing to start at around €200,000.