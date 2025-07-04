Mamma Mia! Ferrari Concedes on Terrible Touch Buttons Offering Retrofit Steering Wheel

Ferrari Buttons are making a comeback, and not just in a future model such as the 296 Speciale and recently announced Amalfi, but via a retrofit programme for existing cars. After years of feedback from owners and testers, Ferrari is bringing back physical controls to replace the divisive touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons.

The retrofit will be available from September 2025 for the SF90, 296, and Purosangue. Ferrari says the new hardware improves accuracy and usability, especially in demanding driving conditions.

Ferrari Steering Wheel Controls 1 of 4

The revised controls retain Ferrari’s hallmark style but now offer proper feedback and precision. Functions like the indicators, wipers, and beam switch will gain defined mechanical actuation. Touch controls may have looked modern, but many drivers found them difficult to use without looking away from the road. In a 1,000 bhp hyper-hybrid SF 90, that’s more than just an annoyance. The retrofit reflects Ferrari’s commitment to experience, not just aesthetics.

The update will be installed by Ferrari dealers and will include a complete steering wheel replacement. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but Ferrari assures customers it will be a straightforward process. For a brand so rooted in tradition, this is a rare case of technology moving backwards for the better. In a digital world, the humble button has proved itself irreplaceable. And now, Ferrari is listening.