An Intense Experience: Ferrari 296 Speciale Hybrid

Ferrari claims the 296 Speciale is its most driver-focused model yet, offering a tangible step up from the already spectacular 296 GTB. So it’s no surprise that our mouths are watering before we’ve even opened the door.

The 296 GTB set an extremely high bar, but Maranello isn’t in the business of standing still. The new 296 Speciale joins a prestigious line of track-honed Ferrari specials that includes the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista. With production limited to just two years and already fully allocated to select clients, this isn’t a car that needs to win fans.

Ferrari 296 Speciale 1 of 21

Visually, the Speciale sets itself apart with a larger front splitter and a central air channel that guides airflow from the nose, through the bonnet and up over the windscreen and roof. The key feature is the active rear wing, which introduces an intermediate position to balance grip, braking and top speed. It generates 435kg of downforce at 250km/h—more than the standard 296 GTB or Assetto Fiorano, but still behind the 911 GT3 RS (409kg at 200km/h and 806kg at 285km/h).

As with any stripped-back Ferrari, weight reduction is a priority. The Speciale is 60kg lighter than the GTB, bringing dry weight down to just 1,410kg. There’s no carpet, minimal sound insulation, more carbon fibre, lighter bucket seats and even the hybridised V6 is lighter—by 9kg—thanks to components derived from the upcoming F80. The powertrain remains a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 515kW (700PS), supported by a 113kW electric motor. Boost pressure is up 13 per cent. The e-motor, mounted between the engine and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, enables full-electric driving up to 135km/h with a 25km range. An overboost function delivers an extra 132kW, powered by a 7.4kWh lithium-ion battery that can be recharged at up to 7kW.

Inside, it’s stark but purposeful. There’s no central infotainment display—everything is shown in the digital cluster ahead of the driver. Materials are bespoke, with carbon and Alcantara trim available. Noise levels are high, but that’s part of the appeal. There’s barely any storage space, just 169 litres in the front boot, and no lift system for the nose—an omission that, according to Ferrari’s Rafael de Simone, would compromise weight too much.

With the track finally dry, it’s time to push. The steering is razor-sharp and requires just 1.75 turns lock to lock. There’s little variation in feel between drive modes, something Ferrari says is intentional, to maintain predictability in how the steering, powertrain and brakes respond. What does change is the level of energy regeneration and the intensity of the electric boost depending on the selected mode. Full-electric driving is available for stealthy starts or city cruising, but that’s not why anyone buys this car.

The Speciale truly comes alive on track. The front axle sticks like glue, turn-in is addictive, and the linear surge of power as you exit a bend is astonishing. Who cares about the 0–100 or 0–200km/h times when the driving experience is this good? Top speed is over 330km/h, but it’s the balance, the blisteringly fast gearshifts and the electric torque fill that make it so intoxicating.

Is the €407,000 price tag worth it, given the 296 GTB delivers 90 per cent of the experience for well over €100,000 less? It depends. For many, the Speciale is about more than numbers. It’s about rarity, feel, and being part of a legacy.