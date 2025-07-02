2025 Ferrari Amalfi: Arrivederci Roma

Roma is yesterday’s news—Ferrari’s new entry into the GT world is called Amalfi. A coastal name replaces the capital city, but does it offer even more dolce vita?

The car is new, but the concept remains familiar: a sleek two-seater coupé with a pair of barely usable rear seats, and a front-mounted 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Power has climbed modestly from 456 kW (620 PS) to 471 kW (640 PS), while torque remains at 760 Nm. As a result, performance is only marginally improved. The 2+2-seater from northern Italy reaches a top speed of 320 km/h and sprints from 0–100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The front wheels wear 245/35 ZR 20 tyres, while the rear sits on 285s.

2025 Ferrari Amalfi 1 of 14

The proportions are essentially unchanged. At 4.66 metres long, the new Ferrari Amalfi mirrors the Roma and offers 273 litres of boot space. Ferrari’s design chief, Flavio Manzoni, explains: “Although the chassis has largely been retained, the installation of some components has changed, which allowed us to redesign certain body elements—particularly the front, where the traditional grille has been replaced by a porous surface to accommodate the repositioned radar sensor.”

As before, the rear spoiler adjusts depending on driving mode, acceleration or speed. Inside, Ferrari has reinstated physical controls for core functions—a welcome move for drivers. The trio of screens varies in size across the cabin: the driver gets a 15.6-inch digital cluster, the central infotainment unit measures 10.25 inches, and the passenger is treated to an 8.8-inch display. Buyers can choose between sport or comfort seats, which feature 10 air chambers for massage and ventilation. The Ferrari Amalfi will go on sale in the first quarter of 2026, with prices starting from €240,000.