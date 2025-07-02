Powered by

Contact us

2025 Ferrari Amalfi: Arrivederci Roma

By Stefan Grundhoff

Roma is yesterday’s news—Ferrari’s new entry into the GT world is called Amalfi. A coastal name replaces the capital city, but does it offer even more dolce vita?

The car is new, but the concept remains familiar: a sleek two-seater coupé with a pair of barely usable rear seats, and a front-mounted 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Power has climbed modestly from 456 kW (620 PS) to 471 kW (640 PS), while torque remains at 760 Nm. As a result, performance is only marginally improved. The 2+2-seater from northern Italy reaches a top speed of 320 km/h and sprints from 0–100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The front wheels wear 245/35 ZR 20 tyres, while the rear sits on 285s.

The proportions are essentially unchanged. At 4.66 metres long, the new Ferrari Amalfi mirrors the Roma and offers 273 litres of boot space. Ferrari’s design chief, Flavio Manzoni, explains: “Although the chassis has largely been retained, the installation of some components has changed, which allowed us to redesign certain body elements—particularly the front, where the traditional grille has been replaced by a porous surface to accommodate the repositioned radar sensor.”

As before, the rear spoiler adjusts depending on driving mode, acceleration or speed. Inside, Ferrari has reinstated physical controls for core functions—a welcome move for drivers. The trio of screens varies in size across the cabin: the driver gets a 15.6-inch digital cluster, the central infotainment unit measures 10.25 inches, and the passenger is treated to an 8.8-inch display. Buyers can choose between sport or comfort seats, which feature 10 air chambers for massage and ventilation. The Ferrari Amalfi will go on sale in the first quarter of 2026, with prices starting from €240,000.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50: Celebrating Five Decades of...

Fifty years. That’s how long it’s been since Porsche first strapped a turbocharger to the back of a 911 and rewrote the rulebook. In 1974,...

First Drive: 2025 Bentley Bentayga Speed

The world of ultra-luxury SUVs operates in a near-closed loop—led by the Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. With the updated Bentayga Speed, Bentley...

2025 Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Review – In The Eye of...

Mercedes has not just crowned its AMG SL—it’s given it a literal halo. With a Formula 1-style safety bar, the €922,000 AMG PureSpeed is the...

Cars for sale

Check our exclusive deals. All the cars are tested by our crew.

Mercedes-Benz SLR ‘McLaren Edition’

One of only 25 examples upgraded by McLaren Special Operations
$700,000
See more

993 Porsche 911 Turbo ‘The Last Waltz’

The final 993 Porsche 911 to leave the factory
£1,300,000
See more

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

1 of 800 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster available
€520,000
See more

See all cars for sale >

GTspirit covers the world’s most desirable cars since 2005.

Join us on social media

Quick Links

Brands

Join our newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

© 2025 GT Spirit. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

GTspirit covers the world’s most desirable cars since 2005.

Join us on social media

Quick Links

Brands

Join our newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

© 2025 GT Spirit. All Rights Reserved.