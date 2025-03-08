The Audi SQ5 is an extremely fast all-rounder that will find its fans. However, those looking for a no-compromise driving machine will have to wait for the RS version. The overall package is solid, even if the amount of hard plastic in the interior has little in common with Audi’s traditional “beautiful living” philosophy.

Audi recently made a U-turn in its naming strategy. The letter-number confusion, where EVs received even numbers and combustion models odd numbers, is now a thing of the past. Moving forward, the traditional naming system that provided clarity until 2023 will return. This means that with the new SQ5 Sportback, everything remains as before. The coupe-like silhouette is particularly popular in Germany, and that will likely continue in the second generation.

However, the interior might bring tears to the eyes of long-time Audi fans. In the past, Audi’s luxurious ambience was a point of pride—no wood was too fine, no production method too complex to outshine competitors from Stuttgart and Munich. The motto was: “Why? Because we can!”. Unfortunately, not much of that remains in the new SQ5. As soon as the hand or eye wanders downward, you encounter cheap hard plastic—in the doors and beneath the infotainment screens. And this is in a car that starts at €85,400. Even Chinese competitors manage better in this regard. Audi promises improvement, but the reality is what it is.

The technology is based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). This means that the 3.0-litre V6 now features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system (MHEV Plus). A Traction Starter Generator (TSG) on the gearbox output shaft provides up to 18 kW / 24 PS and 230 Nm of additional power, supplementing the belt-driven starter generator (RSG). At 140 km/h, the TSG disengages. For this system to work, a high-capacity battery is required, capable of rapidly absorbing and discharging energy. The 48V lithium iron phosphate battery has a 1.8 kWh capacity, allowing short bursts of pure-electric driving. It’s complex but works seamlessly in most situations. Only occasionally does the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission need a moment to adjust. Maximum regenerative braking can reach 25 kW—even bringing the car to a complete stop. The mechanical brakes engage only under hard braking. Audi claims 8.8 L/100 km, but our test drive—which included high-speed Autobahn and mountain passes—saw 12.1 L/100 km.

The SQ5 makes its sporty ambitions clear with an S5 badge on the grille. Its 270 kW (367 PS) and 550 Nm of torque ensure it’s far from underpowered. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h—plenty for spirited driving. But the SQ5 is not a hardcore performance car. Those wanting pure driving thrills should wait for the RS Q5. Instead, this is a fast, practical all-rounder with long-distance comfort. The differences between the driving modes are noticeable, but even Eco mode feels sufficient. We found Balanced mode ideal, with the gearbox in “S” mode for sharper throttle response. Drivers can also customise their preferred setup. The steering lacks feedback, feeling more artificial than Audi’s electric models.

Audi offers two suspension options for the SQ5: traditional steel springs or adaptive air suspension. Both are firmer than standard Q5 models but not excessively stiff. In Dynamic mode, the ride height drops by 15 mm to enhance aerodynamics. At 120 km/h, the car automatically lowers. In Off-Road mode, the front lifts by 30 mm and the rear by 32 mm. The Lift setting raises the entire car by 45 mm, resulting in a total height adjustment range of 60 mm. The loading edge can be lowered by 50 mm to make loading the boot easier.

The SQ5 Sportback provides ample space. Even at 1.85 metres tall, rear passengers have enough legroom and headroom despite the sloping roofline. The rear bench can slide 10 cm forward or backward, adjusting either boot space or legroom. However, this reduces boot volume from 540 to 470 litres. With the rear seats folded, 1,388 litres are available.

Inside, the SQ5 features Audi’s latest infotainment setup. A curved 11.9-inch instrument cluster sits behind the wheel, while a 14.5-inch touchscreen manages navigation, media, and climate. The head-up display is 85% larger than before, improving visibility. Audi’s new voice assistant, activated by “Hey Audi”, integrates ChatGPT for advanced queries when the built-in system lacks an answer.

The Audi SQ5 Sportback is a fast, versatile premium SUV, but not an all-out sports machine. Those seeking sharper handling should wait for the RS Q5. However, for drivers who value comfort, tech, and balanced performance, the SQ5 is an appealing package—even if Audi’s traditional premium touches are less evident than before.