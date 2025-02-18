The 49th edition of Retromobile, held from the 5th to the 9th of February in Paris at Expo Porte de Versailles, shattered records drawing an impressive 146,000 visitors, 12% more compared to last year. The event reaffirmed its status as premier international showcase for classic cars, featuring 2,000 automobiles and motorcycles across 80,000 square meters.

Seventeen manufacturers participated, setting a new record, alongside prestigious dealers, restorers, insurers, and collectors. Highlights included immersive exhibitions curated by Charles Imbert, a live F1 stage hosted by Jean-Louis Moncet, and the first-ever “Time on Show” vintage watch gallery Visitors also witnessed the Ferrari 250 LM, winner of “The Peninsula Classic’s Best of the Best” award.

Innovation was key, with the debut of “RetroDrive,” offering test drives of histori and modern vehicles in Paris. Accessibility was also a focus, with dedicated spaces for visitors with reduced mobility. Meanwhile, the Artcurial Motorcars

auction generated €24.6 million, including €28,000 for charity. And now we are looking ahead for the show’s 50th anniversary in 2026 that will mark a major milestone, including its first-ever U.S. edition in New York.

Photos and words by Yaron Esposito