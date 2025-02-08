Pirelli’s P Zero is celebrating 40 years as a titan in sphere of ultra-high-performance (UHP) tyres. Since its debut in 1985, it has continuously evolved to meet the demands of the world’s most powerful road and race cars. Originally designed for the Lancia Delta S4 Stradale, it has since become the tyre of choice for prestige manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Porsche.

Over four generations, the P Zero has set the standard for performance, with over 3,000 homologations for different car manufacturers. Some of the world’s most iconic cars, from the Ferrari F40 to the Pagani Zonda and Aston Martin V12 Vantage, have relied on P Zero tyres. Even today, P Zero continues to dominate comparison tests and has introduced innovations like Elect tyres for EVs and the P Zero E, a tyre made with at least 55% bio-based or recycled materials.

The P Zero story began with a revolutionary concept—to merge elements of racing slicks, wet-weather tyres, and intermediate designs into a single tread pattern. This breakthrough delivered new levels of grip, stability, and safety. Motorsport has always played a key role in Pirelli’s development, with P Zero technology proving itself in Formula 1 and endurance racing. One of its early successes came when Miki Biasion’s Lancia Delta S4 won a damp Sanremo Rally stage using road-legal (!) P Zero tyres.

The P Zero range has expanded significantly, now catering to everything from supercars to high-performance SUVs. Its Perfect Fit strategy ensures tailor-made versions for specific models, offering optimised performance for different driving conditions. The next chapter in the P Zero story is set to be unveiled soon, marking the fifth generation of this legendary tyre.

For four decades, P Zero has defined ultra-high performance, and with Pirelli’s continued commitment to innovation, its legacy is far from over.