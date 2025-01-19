The Alfa Romeo SZ Trofeo is an Italian icon that was designed for the one-make Alfa Romeo Trofeo Series, this particular car boasts a unique racing pedigree and is for sale with Formula GT in Munich. It was campaigned by Andrea de Adamich, a former Formula One driver, adding an exceptional layer of provenance. Few cars represent Alfa Romeo’s racing spirit as vividly as the SZ Trofeo, making this an unmissable opportunity for collectors.

Finished in classic Alfa red with distinctive Trofeo branding, this SZ Trofeo is both visually striking and purpose-built to excel on track. Beneath its sharp lines sits a race-tuned 3.0-litre V6 engine, delivering unmatched performance for its era. It features lightweight construction and a stripped-out cabin, true to its motorsport roots. With only a handful of these cars produced, its rarity makes it all the more desirable.

Alfa Romeo SZ Trofeo 1 of 15

This particular SZ Trofeo has undergone meticulous preparation, ensuring it remains track-ready. It’s equipped with competition suspension, race-spec brakes, and period-correct enhancements, offering an authentic driving experience. Whether for historic racing events or private collection, it promises to turn heads and deliver unforgettable thrills accompanied by a soundtrack to die for.

Boasting Alfa Romeo heritage, rarity, and exhilarating performance, the SZ Trofeo is a treasure for any Alfisti. This is your chance to own an ex-works racing car with a rich legacy.