Audi’s A6 Sportback e-tron performance promises WLTP range figures of up to 756 km, bolstered by cutting-edge aerodynamics and a sleek design. But does this electric luxury saloon balance efficiency with driving pleasure? Let’s find out.

With a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.21, the A6 Sportback e-tron is Audi’s most aerodynamic car to date. Every detail, from digital mirrors to adaptive air suspension, contributes to squeezing extra kilometres from its 100 kWh (94.9 kWh net) battery. Innovations like airflow-smoothing spoilers and underbody modifications add incremental range gains, while the sleek Sportback design—4 cm lower than its Avant counterpart—makes it a true range champion.

Underneath its aerodynamic body, the A6 Sportback e-tron performance delivers 270 kW (367 PS) of power and 565 Nm of torque, translating to a 0-100 km/h time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. While it lacks the punch of the S6 e-tron or all-wheel drive, the rear-driven setup offers a lively, engaging character for spirited driving. That said, the absence of quattro shows during aggressive cornering, with traction limitations on display during rapid exits.

In mixed driving, including elevation changes and spirited stretches, the A6 Sportback e-tron returned a respectable consumption of 19.4 kWh/100 km—slightly above Audi’s claim of 15.9 kWh/100 km but still impressive given the circumstances. This positions the car as a viable option for those who value efficiency without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

Charging is a mixed bag. DC fast charging is robust, allowing up to 270 kW, replenishing 10-80% of the battery in just 21 minutes. However, AC charging is capped at 11 kW, requiring a lengthy 10 hours for a full recharge—lagging behind some competitors.

The A6 Sportback e-tron performance carries a premium price tag, starting at €75,600. While it’s not the most exhilarating option in Audi’s lineup, it strikes a commendable balance between efficiency, comfort, and practicality, making it an appealing choice for long-distance electric travel.