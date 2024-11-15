Jaguar is making a bold restart and plans to become a fully electric luxury brand by 2026. This ambitious leap into the world of electric vehicles is spearheaded by the new Jaguar Electric GT, which has recently commenced its official road-testing programme.

While the upcoming Electric GT has already clocked thousands of kilometres on Jaguar’s own test tracks and in the technical labs at Solihull, it’s now entering the critical phase of road testing. The near-production concept, set to be revealed at the Miami Art Week in early December, will give us a first glimpse of the vehicle’s design.

Despite the camouflage, the over-five-metre-long four-door model already hints at a spectacular appearance, with an endlessly long bonnet that recalls Jaguar’s grand tourer heritage.

The Electric GT showcases the signature features of the brand: a wide stance, extended wheelbase, and a short front overhang. It’s the first Jaguar to emerge under the brand’s newly announced “Reimagine Strategy,” set to hit the roads in 2026. The Electric GT is positioned to take on rivals such as the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT four-door, all riding on the newly developed JEA platform (Jaguar Electric Architecture).