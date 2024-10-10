Today, Maybach is little more than an ultra-luxurious trim line for Mercedes models, especially elevating the S-Class. However, in the pre-war years, Maybach stood at the pinnacle of automotive engineering, alongside Duesenberg and Cadillac’s V16 models.

The Maybach Zeppelin DS8 is a prime example of this legacy. The name itself (DS stands for “Doppel-Sechs,” indicating the 12-cylinder engine layout, and 8 refers to its 8-litre displacement) suggested that this car had more in common with airships—then the most elite form of transportation—than with anything found on Earth. In the 1930s, the Maybach Zeppelin DS8 delivered customisation options and luxury unmatched by any other vehicle, setting standards that still resonate today.

Maybach Zeppelin DS8 Cabriolet 1 of 21

The engine alone was a dream for the most discerning clientele. Beneath the hood hummed a smooth 8-litre V12 engine producing 147 kW (200 PS). By today’s standards, this might not seem remarkable, but in an era when few people owned cars and most vehicles offered no more than 40 PS, this was groundbreaking power that left a lasting impression. The DS8 could reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, a feat nearly unthinkable at the time. Even more impressive was its “fast gear” transmission, where only the first gear required the clutch. All subsequent gears could be pre-selected with the white steering wheel, and the car would shift automatically using a vacuum system. Driving this vehicle under California’s warm Salinas sun today, one can still experience the unparalleled ease and sophistication of this nearly 100-year-old luxury car.

Once you set off, the driving experience is simply sublime. The 5.3-meter-long convertible may feel imposing, but the comfort is immediate. With a gentle gas press, the Maybach Zeppelin DS8 glides past a nearby golf course, where morning golfers prepare for their first shots. By rotating the large steering dial, the next gear is effortlessly engaged, and the luxurious colossus with its V12 engine cruises smoothly into the sunlight, offering a travel experience more akin to a flying machine than an automobile.

As the morning fog lifts and helicopters take off nearby, the Maybach’s grand leather seats creak gently, chrome dials gleam, and the wind swirls through the cabin, creating a timeless driving experience. Each gear shift is smooth, aided by a little throttle control, and the car’s automatic-like gear changes feel far ahead of their time. Maybach truly mastered luxury driving in the turbulent 1930s.

Both the steering and brakes work so comfortably that it’s hard to believe this is a 90-year-old vehicle. With the top down, the four-seater’s interior is thoroughly ventilated as the wind sweeps through, making the already imposing DS8 Cabriolet feel even more majestic. The car was designed for the sun-soaked outings of the 1930s elite, and while a chauffeur was usually standard, the family patriarch often took the wheel on these luxurious trips. For convenience, the DS8 didn’t even require a jack for tire changes—much like modern racing cars, the Maybach could lift itself with built-in hydraulic jacks, just one of the many details that set it apart. And if that wasn’t enough, the chrome turn signals, ornate lights, elegant door handles, and MM logos embossed into the leather, combined with the signature Zeppelin script adorning the grand grille, ensured that the Maybach stood above all other vehicles of its time.