The Lamborghini Urus was already an impressive sports car in SUV form, but the new Urus SE is even sportier and hotter—while also having a different side to it.

Performance isn’t everything, even for a luxury crossover like the Lamborghini Urus. Some customers not only want to make a grand appearance and shine on the highway but also appreciate the ability to play it cool with quiet tones when needed. Enter the new Lamborghini Urus SE, a high-performance plug-in hybrid. Thankfully, the development team led by Rouven Mohr stuck with the familiar twin-turbo V8 engine, wisely steering away from any downsizing to a six-cylinder with a mere three-litre capacity.

This was a smart choice, as the luxury SUV segment is increasingly electrified, and direct competitors like the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX have yet to embrace this trend. Meanwhile, models like the BMW XM and the 5.12-metre-long Lamborghini Urus SE target new customers, offering not just extra power but also significantly lower real-world fuel consumption and the option to drive fully electric. “In terms of driving fun and dynamics, the Urus SE is now at the top of its segment,” says Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer, “it’s a super SUV that harmoniously combines different qualities, offering absolute comfort alongside performance and driving pleasure.”

It’s not just the raw power from every rev range that thrills occupants despite the Urus SE’s hefty 2.5-tonne weight, but the way the vehicle’s driving dynamics have advanced. The perfect balance of the turbo engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, electric motor, electronic differential lock, and all-wheel drive brings an added level of agility. A push of the starter button, a shift of the paddle behind the wheel, and the Urus SE glides off—nearly silently. This is a far cry from its usual start, where a press of the button would have alerted the entire neighbourhood to a loud, rumbling departure. Now, the Urus SE can quietly leave the garage, driveway, and neighbourhood with barely a whisper, thanks to its 26 kWh battery pack offering an electric-only range of just over 60 kilometres. With a combined fuel consumption of around two litres per 100 kilometres, this refreshed model turns more heads than ever with its updated design inside and out.

The Urus’s design remains bold, futuristic, and unabashedly ostentatious, but now there’s a quieter element—the absence of the roaring exhaust note previously heard from the four tailpipes. In the small town of Gallipoli, southern Italy, several locals stare as the €261,500 Lamborghini glides by in the warm autumn sun—practically silent. A Lamborghini without its roar? It’s now a reality for the Urus SE. But don’t be fooled—the mild-mannered electric motor, with its 141 kW (192 PS) of power hidden within the automatic gearbox, is just one side of the story.

The SE can silently cruise through town or travel up to 130 km/h on country roads and highways in electric mode, but with a quick shift of the robust driving mode lever, the exhaust bellows once more, and the family-friendly Lamborghini is ready to unleash its full might.

When the internal combustion engine and electric module work together, the result is stunning: the driver who was just tiptoeing through the neighbourhood now has 588 kW (800 PS) at their disposal. With a colossal 950 Nm of torque available at just 1,750 rpm, the Urus SE can launch from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, with the digital display and head-up unit rapidly counting off the digits while the sophisticated dampers press into the curves. On a straight stretch, it can reach a staggering 312 km/h—a mind-boggling speed for such a large crossover, which can comfortably transport four or even five passengers in its leather-clad cabin.

If you’re feeling adventurous, the part-time electric Urus SE is even capable of handling off-road terrain, though the 23-inch Pirelli high-speed tyres are likely the limiting factor. The air suspension allows for a range of 15 to 75 millimetres in ride height, offering flexibility for varied terrain. The suspension is firm to stiff in every mode—after all, it’s still a true Lamborghini sports car. Now, it’s just one that can handle four passengers and has the license to sneak around quietly.