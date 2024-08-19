Mercedes is taking its SL model to a new level of luxury. For those who found the luxury roadster not extravagant enough, the new Maybach SL is sure to captivate. A grand entrance included.

The current Mercedes SL was developed by AMG, Mercedes’ performance division. Affluent customers can feel this not only in the roadster’s dynamic, curve-hugging driving attributes but also in its sporty appearance. After the elite S-Class Coupe of the C217 series – also available as a Maybach 650 version – was discontinued despite the luxury strategy, Mercedes is now stepping back onto the grand stage with an open-top vehicle. Where else but at the Monterey Car Week, during the luxury events at Pebble Beach, does the Maybach SL 680 of the so-called Monogram Series make its fitting debut?

Mercedes Maybach SL 1 of 20

No Maybach has ever been sportier than the new SL 680, but potential customers might be surprised to learn that this exclusive Maybach SL isn’t powered by a prestigious V12 engine or the most powerful plug-in hybrid from the SL series. Instead, it features a two-tone paint job, exclusive Maybach details, and MM logos wherever you look, yet it’s driven by the standard 4.0-litre V8 engine from the SL 63, offering the familiar 430 kW / 585 PS / 800 Nm and technical features like all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering. The top speed is notably slower at 260 km/h compared to the AMG versions, which can reach up to 315 km/h. At its market launch next spring, the Maybach SL will initially be available in two curated versions named Red and White Ambience, each with corresponding interior and exterior colour schemes. The interior features additional Maybach details, luxurious Nappa leather, silver chrome accents, and a sensible omission of the standard SL’s impractical rear seats.

The front end is striking, with a modified grille, illuminated Maybach emblem, and distinctive bonnet. The dark matte bonnet, featuring Maybach logos in graphite grey, is available as an option and applied with painstaking handcraftsmanship. Upon closer inspection, you can find small Maybach accents within the LED headlights, chrome details, and unique bumpers. The dark fabric roof is also adorned with the double Maybach M. For those who want even more, the new Maybach collection offers matching clothing and accessories. Here, you can find a leather jacket, sneakers, a scarf, or a dog bag designed to complement the exclusive luxury roadster.