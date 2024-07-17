The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed concluded on a high note having run from July 11 to July 14. This esteemed event saw over 20 new model debuts on the historic Goodwood Estate, with many tackling the infamous hill climb. Despite the decline of traditional motor shows in the UK, the Festival of Speed remains a vibrant celebration of automotive innovation and heritage, drawing enthusiasts globally.

As with every FoS, the hill was a key attraction, where Formula 1 drivers, celebrities, and manufacturer test drivers navigated the 1.16-mile course. Thousands of spectators lined the route, cheering as a range of vehicles, from cutting-edge prototypes to vintage race cars, sought to set new records. This year, the event evolved into a significant open-air auto exhibition, with industry giants showcasing their latest innovations and classic models.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025 1 of 25

BMW was among the headliners, unveiling the new BMW M5 Hybrid and the refreshed X3, both featuring the latest hybrid technology. Mini made a splash with the debut of the electric Mini Cooper JCW. Pagani attracted attention with the introduction of the Huayra Epitome, the first Huayra with a manual transmission, commissioned by a discerning client. The Epitome features a seven-speed manual gearbox and a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 engine, delivering 852 horsepower, making it a true standout.

Bentley, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Porsche, and Toyota also presented their latest models and classic cars. MG celebrated its 100th anniversary with a vibrant display, while Honda revealed the new Prelude. The festival’s atmosphere was enhanced by perfect weather, bar a short shower on Sunday, allowing fans to enjoy the exciting displays in comfort.

Electric mobility was a key theme this year, with the Electric Avenue exhibition showcasing a range of electric vehicles. However, traditional powerful hybrids and luxury brands, such as the BMW M5, Bentley Continental GT Hybrid, and Lamborghini Urus SE, continued to captivate the crowd. Chinese manufacturers like MG, Nio, and BYD also made a significant impact, reflecting the festival’s growing international appeal.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 also included several special highlights. Among these were the debuts of the Ferrari 812 Competizione, the Aston Martin Valhalla, and the McLaren Solus GT. These supercars drew significant attention for their design, technology, and speed capabilities. Additionally, the event featured a spectacular showcase of historic racing cars, providing a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many attendees.

Beyond the car debuts, the festival offered a range of attractions, including live demonstrations, interactive displays, and opportunities to meet with automotive designers and engineers. The event also featured exclusive interviews and panel discussions with industry leaders, providing insights into the future of automotive design and technology.

As the festival concluded, it remained the pinnacle of automotive glory, showcasing tradition with innovation and bringing together the best of the automotive world. The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed not only highlighted the latest advancements in the industry but also honoured the rich history and enduring passion for cars. We look forward to FoS 2025, tickets are on sale, now!