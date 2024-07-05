Pagani continues to create bespoke versions of the Huayra hypercar, following in the footsteps of the Zonda’s legacy. The latest iteration, the Huayra Epitome, was unveiled at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and is the first Huayra to feature a manual transmission. This one-of-a-kind model was commissioned by a discerning client who desired the ultimate Pagani experience with a manual gearbox.

The Huayra Epitome boasts a seven-speed manual transmission from Xtrac, equipped with the latest triple-disc clutch for optimal torque transmission. The gearbox is beautifully showcased within an open-gate aluminum housing, reminiscent of the Utopia. Powering the Epitome is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine from Mercedes-AMG, delivering 852 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, and reaching a top speed of 350km/h.

Pagani Huayra Eptiome 1 of 18

Pagani engineers have refined the suspension, reducing pitch and roll compared to the standard Huayra. Despite these enhancements, a “Super Soft” mode ensures a plush ride for leisurely drives, deactivating automatically at 150 km/h.

The exterior of the Huayra Epitome features redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED lighting accents, and a larger grille for improved airflow. A prominent integrated rear wing adorns the trunk lid, while the entire body is crafted from dark blue carbon fiber weave with gold accents and wheels, exuding an upscale aesthetic.

The Epitome was developed by Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni special vehicles division, taking nine months to plan and ten months to build. However, this unique Huayra Epitome is a one-off creation, making it an unattainable dream for other enthusiasts.

The 2024 Pagani Huayra Epitome, will publicly debut at The Goodwood Festival of Speed. It showcases Pagani’s commitment and unwavering desire to create bespoke projects for the most special customers.