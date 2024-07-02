Bentley has refined its Bentayga range, sharing some upgraded chassis hardware from the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) models to standard versions and introducing the new Bentayga A trim. Available with either a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid V6, this is how the Bentayga lineup stands now that the W12 flagship is gone (sad).

The significant changes focus on the standard-wheelbase Bentayga, which now includes the rear-wheel steering system first seen in the EWB model. This system, standard on S and Azure models, enhances manoeuvrability at low speeds and stability at high speeds. It works with the Bentayga’s existing advanced chassis technologies, including air suspension and active anti-roll systems, and can be paired with an optional sports exhaust and carbon ceramic brakes.

The new Bentayga “A” model, positioned between the base and Azure models, features the EWB’s vaned grille design and offers new 21-inch wheel options. Inside, it boasts 15 distinct leather colour options and three standard veneers. The full range of Bentley’s interior and exterior colours is also available through the extensive options list or the Mulliner personalisation program.

Across all Bentayga models, new additions to the exterior colour range include seven new satin finishes. The EWB model can now be equipped with the Styling Specification, adding a small rear-mounted wing, sill extensions, and additional trim elements around the front and rear bumpers for a sportier appearance.

Inside, Bentley has reworked the air-conditioning system to include enhanced cabin air filtering and a new automatic particulate monitoring system. This system automatically recirculates air within the cabin if external pollution levels are too high, using data from the navigation system to pre-engage when entering tunnels.

Bentley’s Spring Toybox event have is the chance to pilot a few examples of the Bentayga. Driving the V6 hybrid is a very different experience from the W12 which felt regal, effortless and mighty powerful with a menacing turn of speed on demand, the driving style is different, more relaxed and less eager in the V6. In electric mode this is a serene, calm place to be, its very Bentley, but in a remarkably different way from the engine with double the cylinders. With a combined output of 462 PS (456 bhp), the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine and 100 kW electric motor-generator can power the Bentayga S Hybrid from zero to 62 miles an hour (100 km/h) in just 5.3 seconds, with a top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h).

The Bentayga S features Bentley’s renowned 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, combining immense power with impressive fuel economy. The latest-generation engine develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, with a 0-60 mph (0–100 km/h) time of 4.4 (4.5) seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). This is the new range-topper now that the W12 has been put to rest and its a worthy successor with its sporty feel and oodles of power on tap. Yes, it does not have that same effortless, creamy power delivery, but it is still a mighty power plant and one that is more than worthy of the flying B.

Sales for the updated Bentayga have already commenced, with prices starting at just over £160,000 and extending up to around £215,000 for a fully-loaded EWB Mulliner. The 2024 Bentley Bentayga, with its enhanced luxury and performance features in all of its configurations, continues to set the standard in the luxury SUV market.