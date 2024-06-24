BMW has updated several models this year, and the 2025 X3 is the latest to receive significant enhancements. The new X3, set to launch in the US later this year, will be available in two trims: the X3 30 xDrive and the X3 M50 xDrive. Notably, BMW has reserved the “i” designation for its fully electric models, so it’s absent from these new hybrids.

The X3 30 xDrive features a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This setup improves upon the outgoing model but maintains a 0-60 mph time of 6.0 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph. The X3 M50 xDrive boasts a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with hybrid assistance, delivering 393 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. It achieves 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph with optional performance tires, or 130 mph with standard all-season tires. Both trims come standard with all-wheel drive and BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

The 2025 X3’s exterior design has grown slightly in size compared to its predecessor, with a new length of 187.2 inches, width of 75.6 inches, and height of 65.4 inches. The wheelbase remains at 112.8 inches. The X3 30 xDrive sports larger kidney grilles with vertical and diagonal bars, L-shaped indicators in the headlights, and tucked tailpipes. Standard 19-inch alloy wheels can be upgraded to 20- or 21-inch options. The X3 M50 xDrive includes 20-inch alloy wheels, M-specific grilles, quad tailpipes, and the brand’s illuminated grille, along with Adaptive M Sport suspension and variable sport steering.

Inside, the X3 features the BMW Curved Display and the iDrive 9 infotainment system, first seen in the 2024 BMW X1. New features include QuickSelect, which provides easy access to frequently used functions. Cargo space is generous, with 31.5 cubic feet available and expanding to 67.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The X3 can tow up to 4,850 pounds with the optional trailer hitch.

The new X3 also includes adjustable heated sports seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a choice of three seat colours. The M Veganza/Alcantara combination is optional, and a woven fabric instrument panel is available for the first time. BMW offers 10 exterior colours for the M50 xDrive and 11 for the X3 30 xDrive, including the new Dune Grey metallic. Over 15 BMW Individual paint finishes are also available.

The 2025 X3 30 xDrive starts at $50,675, while the sportier X3 M50 xDrive begins at $65,275. These prices include a $1,175 destination charge and represent modest increases over the 2024 models. Production will take place at BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina factory, with sales starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.