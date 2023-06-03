The new Range Rover Sport SV is currently the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport ever built, the new model combines high performance and dynamism with peerless Range Rover capability, refinement and reductive design. Shown here is the launch trim named Edition One.

it features an exclusive airflow-enhanced design which delivers assertive aesthetic and lightweight technical materials that enhance the overall performance. The new Range Rover Sport is powered by a new 4.4 litre Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 Petrol engine delivering an output power of 635 PS and 750 Nm of torque, the acceleration from 0-60mph is achieved in 3.6 seconds and the top speed is set at 180 mph.

The new Range Rover Sport SV features a new sophisticated 6D Dynamic suspension system debuting a world-first combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs and pitch control. This semi-active system removes the need for conventional anti-roll bars and reduces pitch and roll to ensure stability during extreme cornering and acceleration while also reducing weight, increasing grip and enhancing comfort and refinement.

Additionally, the new suspension rides between 10mm and 25mm lower than other Range Rover Sport models. The unique SV-tuned settings have been applied to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking, Configurable Dynamics and Active Locking Rear Differential to ensure a more focused driving experience especially in the all-new driver-selectable SV Mode.

The new model also features specially developed chassis components including a new rear subframe and new suspension links with reversed geometry and compliance and a new electronically power-assisted steering rack with the fastest ratio of any Range Rover to date, for enhanced agility.

Range Rover Sport SV 1 of 14

The vehicle has been fitted with 305-section rear tyres which are 20mm wider than the 285-section front tyres for the first time on a Range Rover. This arrangement, with standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres enables a rear-biased dynamic setup improving grip, stability as well as traction. The model has also been equipped with Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) with improved resistance to high temperatures for the first time on a Range Rover.

To further reduce the overall weight, new Range Rover Sport SV clients can choose the first ultra-lightweight 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheels fitted to a production vehicle. These split five-spoke wheels save almost 9kgs per corner compared to the conventional 23-inch cast-alloy wheels and are available as an option.

In addition, the unique eight-piston Brembo Octyma front callipers are the largest callipers ever fitted to a Range Rover. The callipers were developed exclusively for this new Range Rover Sport SV and they incorporate a unique cross-shape piston arrangement to maximise braking efficiency. Exclusive customisable calliper colours include Yellow, Red, lack and Carbon Bronze.

The interior of the new model features a world-first translucent edge-lit gear shift paddles fitted behind the steering wheel and exclusive satin carbon fibre-backed SV Performance Seats with integrated headrests, sculpted bolsters and illuminated SV logos on their backrests. A new Ultrafabrics PU interior is available with lightweight, seamless, ‘3D knit to form’ textile.

Furthermore, the interior has also been enriched with intuitive new technologies including the 13.1-inch Pivi Pro latest infotainment glass display, new sidebars with easy to use sliders, haptic feedback, Land Rover voice control system and new Country Road Assist technology for the first time on Range Rover to enhance passenger comfort when using Adaptive Cruise Control.

The New Range Rover Sport SV introduces a multi-dimensional audio experience; Body and Soul Seat (BASS), with wellness benefits which allows front seat occupants to feel and enjoy the sound. This is the first production vehicle to incorporate a tactile audio system from industry leader SUBPAC™ .

The exterior design of the new model features an exclusive airflow-enhanced front-end, reprofiled lower body sides and an active exhaust system with carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes. In addition, the Carbon fibre elements applied on the Range Rover script, front bumper blades, grille surround, bonnet vents and side vents can be supplemented with an exposed finish for the centre section of the carbon fibre bonnet.

For the first year of production,the new Range Rover Sport SV is initially being reserved for select clients to order globally.