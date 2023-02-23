BMW M just unveiled the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition facelift models. The new models have been fitted with a new V8 engine with 48V technology, a new exterior design and the latest-generation iDrive operation system with the complete BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8.

BMW X5 M Competition 1 of 25

The drive system and the electrification have been upgraded to improve the power delivery. The dynamic and unique aura of both models is emphasised by the new design accents and the Digital technology optimises control and operation and delivers advances in the field of automated driving and parking systems.

The new models have been equipped with an electric motor integrated in the housing of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, the electric motor delivers an additional 12 hp and 200 Nm of torque while also functioning as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator. The energy required is supplied by a 48V battery which is charged through highly efficient adaptive recuperation under braking and on the overrun.

The 48V technology has been combined with a new M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine. The 4.4 litre engine also features a reinforced crankshaft drive, further developed turbocharging, a new air intake duct and an optimised oil supply system and oil separation process. The engine delivers an output power of 625 hp at 6000 rpm and a peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition each accelerate from 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds. The models also feature a standard M Sport exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps, new catalytic converters, adaptive M suspension featuring electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation and M Compound brakes.

Both models have been fitted with a set of 21-inch M light-alloy wheels at the front axle and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels at the rear axle. Forged M light-alloy wheels with the same dimensions are available as optional and they include a new variant in a Jet Black solid finish.

The exterior design of the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition features new matrix LED headlights with adaptive control and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam, BMW kidney grille finished in all-black and enlarged model badging. In addition, the exterior mirror caps and the rear spoiler of the BMW X6 M Competition are also available in carbon as an option. The BMW X5 M Competition now uses x-shaped fibre-optic light guide elements for its rear lights and brake lights.

The interior of the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition features BMW Curved Display, trim strip in Fineline Black fine wood with high-gloss metal effect, M leather steering wheel with new carbon gearshift paddles, M multifunction seats, fine-grain Merino full leather trim and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. In addition, the Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and a new Travel & Comfort System are also available as optional extras.

The Lane Departure Warning function has been upgraded with the addition of lane return with steering assistance. Available options now also include automatic Speed Limit Assist, exit warning function, Active Navigation, route speed control, traffic light recognition, Emergency Stop Assistant and Lane Change and Merging Assistant. The new Parking Assistant Professional is available as an optional extra.

The optional BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their car using compatible smartphones with either an iOS or Android operating system