Besides the array of pickups and EV’s and EV pickups, Chevrolet brought all an example of each of it’s Corvettes: a convertible base Corvette, the new Z06 coupe, and the new E-Ray. The base Corvette needs no introduction, having been on the market for a few years already. Powered by a mid-engine 6.2L V8, it transfers 495 hp through the rear wheels. Combined with an agile and relatively lightweight chassis, it’s a four-wheeled rocket, reaching 60mph in 2.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 194mph.

Most recently added to the family is Corvette’s performance-oriented brother, the Z06. With an engine that is only tenuously related to the base Corvette’s and more akin to something from Ferrari, it’s a screamer. It’s hand-built, multi-valve, flat-plane crankshaft engine makes 670 hp, revs to an unheard of (for Corvettes) 8600rpm, reaches 60mph in 2.6 seconds and tops out at over 200mph.

Also present was Chevrolet’s 2024 release: the new Corvette E-Ray. As you can guess from the name, there’s an electric component. Besides the standard V8 engine driving the rear wheels, the E-Ray also has electric motors driving the front wheels when it’s beneficial for performance. With a combined 655hp, it will accelerate to 60mph in 2.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. While not technically a hybrid, the E-Ray does let you travel short distances under electric power only, so as not to draw attention to yourself when the police are listening for you.

We’re hoping to drive one or two of these this year.