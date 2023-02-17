These are the new BMW X5 and BMW X6 facelift models. The refreshed lineup includes new combustion engines, latest-generation plug-in hybrid system for the BMW X5 xDrive50e and and 48V mild hybrid technology for all other models.

The new BMW X6 has been equipped with slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements, BMW kidney Iconic Glow as optional for the six-cylinder models and an M Sport package is now available as standard. Additionally, the M Sport package will consist of M-specific side skirts, M High-gloss shadowline trim, rear apron with an insert in Dark Shadow and new exhaust tailpipe in trapezoidal shape.

The M Sport package is available as an option for the new BMW X5. The package includes double bars and an M logo for the BMW kidney grille, M exterior mirror caps in Black high-gloss, exhaust system tailpipe trim in the hallmark M quad-pipe style and a rear spoiler in Black high-gloss for the BMW X6 M60i xDrive.

All model variants are now available with the M Sport package Pro. The new M Marina Bay Blue metallic (BMW X5 M60i xDrive) and M Isle of Man Green metallic (BMW X6 M60i xDrive) body paint finishes are available exclusively for the range-topping models. New additions for all models are Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic and around 40 BMW Individual special paint finishes.

The interior of the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 features BMW Operating System 8 and the latest generation of the iDrive control/operation system, BMW Curved Display, 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches located behind a single glass surface.

Standard specification for both models now includes an instrument panel with surfacing in leather-like Sensafin, an elegant curving trim element in fine wood, ambient light bar with highly effective LED backlighting below the trim element in the front passenger area, model lettering “X5” or “X6” and control panel on the centre console which includes additional touch-sensitive surfaces and a newly designed gear selector lever.

In addition, Comfort seats for the driver and front passenger can be specified as an alternative to the standard sport seats with Sensafin surfaces. BMW Individual Merino extended leather upholstery, BMW Individual full Merino leather upholstery, active seat ventilation and a massage function are also available as optional.

Also available as optional are the new Comfort Package with panel heating and a “thermo” function for the cup holders, the Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof illuminated by LED units, glass applications for selected controls, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the newly designed Travel & Comfort System.

The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 can be ordered with the choice of an eight-cylinder petrol engine, a six-cylinder in-line petrol and a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine. All the engines connect with the new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel to send power to the road via the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. All the drive units now feature 48V mild hybrid technology, this motor generates an output boost of up to 12 hp and 200 Nm of torque to ensure the combustion engine delivers a smooth, dynamic drive along with high efficiency.

The latest-generation six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and the new electric motor team up to deliver an output power of 490 hp and combined torque of 700 Nm. The petrol engine delivers an output power of 313 hp and the compact electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission produces an output power of 197 hp (+84 hp). The BMW X5 xDrive50e accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds whereas the new BMW X5 M60i xDrive and new BMW X6 M60i xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

The BMW X5 has been fitted with standard specification 19-inch light-alloy wheels, 20-inch items for the new BMW X6 and 21-inch wheels for the range-topping variant of each model. Light-alloy wheels up to 22 inches in size can be specified as an option.