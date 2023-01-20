This is the latest limited edition Ford GT, a track only model that pays hommage to the Mk IV model from the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans hence its name – Ford GT Mk IV. It’s the latest model by Ford Performance and Multimatic and is a radically advanced supercar delivering maximum performance through its unique powertrain, suspension and body. Additionally, the model represents the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever produced.

The Ford GT Mk IV has been equipped with a unique V6 twin-turbo EcoBoost engine, racing transmission, aero-focused exterior design and a chassis with a longer wheelbase for maximum handling to ensure unconstrained performance higher than that of any Ford GT to date.

In addition, the EcoBoost engine delivers an output power of over 800 hp. The new model pays tribute to the year the original Mk IV won the 24 Hour of Le Mans by producing 67 hand-built supercars to be developed at Multimatic’s facility in Markham, Ontario. The Ford GT Mk IV will be priced at $1.7 M, client selection is scheduled to begin in the first-quarter of 2023 and deliveries will begin in late spring 2023.