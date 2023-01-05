Bertone was founded 110-years-ago and unfortunately went bankrupt in 2014. The rights to the name then went to the brothers Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci in 2020 and now have now presented the Bertone GB110, of which 33 are to be built.

The Ricci brothers have a few exciting things to say about their new car: 1100 hp and 1100 Nm of maximum torque from a thermal engine that redlines at 8400 rpm. With such performance figures, one has to assume that there is probably some help involved, we assume electricity in some form. The car is said to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.79 seconds, thanks to all-wheel drive, and is expected to reach a 380 km/h max speed. It is also interesting that the Bertone GB110 can run on a synthetic fuel obtained from plastic waste. We have already seen that Porsche are heavily investing green synthetic fuels, they are clearly not alone.

The shape, well, Bertone (that is: Franco Scaglione, Giorgetto Giugiaro, Marcello Gandini) has created some absolute masterpieces such as the Lamborghini Countach, Miura, countless Alfas and many more. The Italians wanted to the GB110 to hint at elements of the Stratos Zero and a bit of the Countach. In his description of the GB110, Bertone writes about the GB110 being “based on components from a German manufacturer”.

If you take a closer look at the door handles, you can see that this is closeto a Huracan and, yes, the Audi R8. In the future, even more models will bear the Bertone name (we assume: an SUV); we are curious. There’s a bit of inflation in terms of new hypercars at the moment, let us see what Bertone can bring to the table!