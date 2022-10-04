The 6th edition of Chantilly Arts et Élégance Richard Mille, which took place Sunday September 25th at the Château de Chantilly estate after a 2 year covid break, kept all its promises. Since its creation in 2014, this event continues to grow, both in terms of public attendance and the quality of cars entering the various competitions.

This year, 20,000 spectators were seduced by 9 cars competing for the Concours d’Élégance. Nearly 100 racing cars from all over the world were present as well for the Competition “The Most Beautiful Cars in the World”, all competing for victory in their respective class and at the same time at one of the two supreme titles of Best of Show awarded according to their era.

40 car clubs with over 700 cars displayed in the Estate were also an integral part of the event and contributed to the success of the huge Garden Party which the public was invited to join. On the occasion of this 6th edition of the Concours d’Élégance, nine cars were judged. Among these there were two international revelations and three European revelations. All these cars had been exhibited accompanied by elegant women dressed in the latest clothes from the big names of the French haute couture.

It was the superb Aston Martin DRB22 that won the Concours d’Élégance, this concept car recalls the spirit and lines of the famous DBR1 and DB3S while the public prize was awarded to the Renault R5 Turbo 3E.

Here is the list of the 9 concepts cars competing:

– Aston Martin DBR22 (Tailor: Ozgur)

– Bentley Mulliner Batur (Tailor: Balmain)

– DS E-TENSE-PERFORMANCE (Tailor: Nicha)

– Delage D12 (Tailor: Jeans- Claude Jitrois)

– Bugatti W16 Mistral (Tailor:Dylan Parienty)

– McLaren Artura (Tailor: Lanvin)

– DeTomaso P72 (Tailor: Gemy M.)

– RenaultR5Turban3E(Couturier:The famous)

– Volkwagen GEN.TRAVEL (Tailor: Stefan Djakovitch)

Of this unique exhibition, an exceptional racing car has won the prize of the Best pre war show car from the jury: the HISPANO – SUIZA H6C Dubonnet Xenia 1938. The TALBOT LAGO T26 GS Barchetta Motto from 1950 has been attributed instead the price of Best post war show car.

Chantilly Arts et Élégance Richard Mille 1 of 16

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito