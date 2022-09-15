Nothing like waking up on a cold Thursday morning to the news of a new car with nothing but what the people want. It’s very rare to see car makers actually make what buyers want nowadays, the car enthusiast needs have been reduced to mere wishes. Nothing but disgruntled messages on social media every time a new car is launched. But not with new Mustang…

This is the new 2024 Ford Mustang, the 7th generation Mustang and it picks up where the 6th generation signed off. The V8 lives on, and the manual gearbox lives on. Ford’s popular 10 speed auto has also been carried forward as an option for those who want seamless shifts.

The 5.0L Coyote V8 now produces in excess of 480hp, quite impressive for an engine that has remained naturally aspirated. Ford Performance added new dual air intake box and dual-throttle body design to manage higher air flow rates. An active exhaust will take care of the signature Mustang V8 sound, and auto rev-matching is still present on the manual transmission models.

There is also a new trim called Dark Horse, this is the first of a new lineup of Performance series and everything has been bumped up. 500hp, carbon fiber wheels, six pot Brembo brakes, Handling Package and so on.

The biggest changes are the exterior and interior design. Ford has borrowed inspirations from the original Mustang, giving modern touches to a timeless design. The new tri-bar LED headlights and rear lights dominate the design changes.

The 2.3L Mustang EcoBoost can be easily differentiated from its bigger sibling better than with the previous generation. The V8 GT has a new grille with larger openings and a new hood with multiple vents for better aerodynamics. The EcoBoost retains a smooth running hood without any vents, the grille is simpler compared to that of the GT and of course it lacks the 5.0 and GT badges.

As with previous generations, the new Mustang will be available in Coupe or Convertible body forms.

The interior shows the biggest changes every on a Mustang. A massive 12.4 inch digital cluster behind the driver can be ordered with an extra 13.2 inch center infotainment screen angled towards the driver. Drivers will be greeted by a new flat bottomed steering wheel, and a new key fob with “Remote Rev” which basically allows the driver to rev the car remotely using the key fob.

Driving wise, there are 6 modes in total namely; Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and Custom. The Performance Pack will be available on both GT and EcoBoost models, it adds a front Tower Brace, Torsen Limited Slip differential, MagneRide active suspension, wider rear wheels and tires, and larger Brembo brakes all round. On the GT models, it adds brake cooling ducts, Recaro Seats and active exhaust.

The new Mustang will go on sale starting Summer 2023 in the US.