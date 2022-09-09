This is the new Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster

The Venom F5 Roadster is based on the Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe. The new model weighs under 3100 pounds and is powered by a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 6.6 litre V8 engine generating an output of 1817 bhp with a top speed exceeding 300 mph (theoretical).

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Specs and Pricing

Engine 6.6L Fury V8 Twin-Turbo Horsepower 1,817 bhp Torque 1,193 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm Weight 1,405 kg Top Speed 300+ mph Price $3,000,000 Units 30 Worldwide

The Venom F5 Roadster is expected to break the company’s own ‘World’s fastest convertible’ record of 265.6 mph set by the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder.

The F5 Roadster has been equipped with re-engineered roof with removable panel crafted from rigid carbon fibre component, the roof is fully insulated and lined with Alcantara upholstery, the waterproof panel is secured with four quick-release bolts and latches and the roof panel weighs 8 kgs ensuring installation and removal is done easy.

In addition, the owner may choose to store the panel in a bespoke Merino wool travel bag or as a standalone on a custom made pedestal. The model also features a new tempered glass engine viewing window developed and certified for use in jet aircraft.

The sizable glass panel can withstand aerodynamic forces exceeding 300 mph and temperatures beyond 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. Additional heat is extracted through the four dual aluminium air vents fitted on each side of the glass panel.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of lightweight forged aluminium alloy wheels with seven pairs of spokes. Owners can choose to upgrade the Hyper Silver wheels to highly polished aluminium. The wheels are secured with five titanium nuts, an alloy revered for its strength, heat tolerance, corrosion resistance and low mass.

Buyers can specify any exterior and interior combination colours for their Roadster or leave areas of the vehicle’s carbon fibre chassis and body panels exposed.

The Venom F5 Roadster will be manufactured in Texas, production will begin in late 2022 and the model will be exclusively limited to 30 units only. The new Venom F5 is priced at $3 million.