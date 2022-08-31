This is the new Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.

The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is influenced by nature and features specifications inspired by the landscape found along the coastline and coves around carmel, California.

The exterior of the model features SV branded treadplates with Carmel Edition 1 of 17 design, SV Bespoke Puddle lamps that illuminate the ground at night and SV 23 inch Diamond turned wheels finished in Dark Grey gloss with matching Satin Bronze inserts. Furthermore, the exterior of the model has been finished in an exclusive Bespoke Satin Bronze.

In addition, the interior of the model features a centre console running front-end, an electrically powered Club Table, electrically deployable cup holder, integrated refrigerator with SV-etched Dartington Crystal glassware, Gloss white ceramic controls, satin white ceramic finishers with embossed mosaic and a duo-tone Near-Aniline leather interior on the Liberty Blue front seats with Caraway contrast rear seats.

The Carmel Edition will be limited to just 17 units each powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine producing an output power of 523 hp. The retail price for the model is $345,000 and the vehicle is exclusively offered to guests of Range Rover’s House.

Clients will also receive two Titleist Custom Club fittings at Titleist’s Performance Institute along with full club sets for the owner and partner.