The 6th generation Honda Civic Type R is finally here, and it is based on the 11th gen Honda Civic. Since 2015, we have seen 3 generations of the Civic Type R, those are 3 evolutions in just 7 years, quicker than any other manufacturer.

The new FL5 Civic Type R is bigger, 35 mm more wheelbase than the outgoing model. It’s 1 of only 3 Japanese hot hatches available today, the others being Toyota’s GR Corolla and GR Yaris. Honda is yet to release a detailed list of the specifications but a 2.0L K20C1 turbocharged I4 engine powers the FWD hot hatch through a 6 speed manual gearbox.

Like the outgoing model, we expect the new Civic Type R to include auto rev matching and a limited-slip differential as standard. The interior continues to improve with a new (larger) infotainment screen and a revised digital gauge set.

Honda loves red interiors on their sporty models like the Type R. Here, a suede interior dominates the 3D polyhedral form to provide maximum body support. Suede was chosen as it helps with the reduction of body slippage in the occasion of high G situations like cornering and acceleration.

In the FK8 generation, the Civic Type R’s engine had an output of 320hp, the new generation should remain within that range as well, expect something between 320-325hp.

More information will be revealed towards the end of the year, the Japanese market will begin taking orders in September 2022.