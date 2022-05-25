After a disputed record back in 2020, the SSC Tuatara is back and this time with a new record. Back in 2020, the American hypercar claimed a new world record of 316mph top speed, beating the Bugatti Chiron SS 300+. But this record was disputed, SSC later released a statement saying they never achieved a speed of over 300mph.

The following year in 2021, the company made their second successful attempt in Florida and recorded a two-way average speed of 282 mph (455km/h). Their latest record is closer to the 300mph mark, on May 14th 2022 the Tuatara was driven by a customer (American dentist Larry Caplin) to a new top speed record of 295.0 mph (474.8 km/h).

The new record was achieved at the Space Florida’s LLF, Kennedy Space Center Merritt. Racelogic and Life Racing GPS equipment was used to record the data.

The Tuatara is built by SSC North America and succeeds the Ultimate Aero. It is powered by a 5.9L V8 twin-turbo engine developing different stages of power.

The base SSC Tuatara can produce up to 1,750hp on E85 with a torque of 1,800nm. The SSC Tuatara Striker is a track focused version with the same output numbers, both versions are limited to 100 units combined.

The SSC Tuatara Aggressor is a track only version with a power output of 2,200hp and 2150nm of torque. Only 10 units will be made.