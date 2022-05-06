Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th birthday by introducing exclusive special models. Edition 55 versions based on the G-Class are now available for the compact class i.e the A 35 4Matic Compact Saloon, A 35 4Matic Saloon, CLA 35 4Matic Coupe and CLA 35 4Matic Shooting Brake.

Edition 55 models are equipped with an AMG Aerodynamic Package which includes a front apron with enlarged front splitter and additional flics, an AMG rear wing and side spoiler lips on the blade diffuser and the rear apron’s optical air outlet all finished in high-gloss black.

In addition, the AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II also improves the dynamic appearance of Edition 55 models. The packages feature front splitter and trim elements on the louvers in the outer air intakes, inserts in the AMG side sill trims, side sill trim strips, exterior mirror housing and window line trim strips all finished in high-gloss black.

Other distinguishing features on the Edition 55 special models for compact class include paint finish in cosmo black metallic or digital white metallic, 19 inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy wheels with a matt titanium gray paint finish and high-sheen rim flange, AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering, tailpipe trims in black chrome and heat-insulating dark tinted glass.

The interior features red and black contrasts, this includes; AMG Performance seats in two-tone classic red/black leather, AMG Performance steering wheel in Dinamica microfibre with ‘Edition 55 ’badge and black ‘12 o’clock’ marking, AMG door sill panels with red illuminated AMG letterings, black AMG floor mats with red stitchings and ‘Edition 55’ letterings woven in red and AMG brushed aluminium trim elements in the dark ‘Edition 55’ design with accents in red/black and AMG logo.

The delivery will also include a customized breathable AMG Indoor Car Cover for protecting the vehicle from dust and scratches in the garage.

Edition 55: Mercedes-AMG A35 1 of 7

The special models can be ordered with the Edition 55 equipment package at a price of 12,614 euros.