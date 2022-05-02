The 911 Sport Classic is back in production and this time it will be available in the US market. The model features the unique ducktail spoiler that pays tribute to the 1970’s 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic is based on the 911 Turbo S. The model features Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) with black calipers, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), rear axle steering, the Sport Chrono Package and a specially modified exhaust system all included as standard.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Specs and Pricing

Engine 3.7L F6 Twin-Turbo Horsepower 550hp Torque 442 lb.-ft. Gearbox 7 Speed Manual Price in Germany EUR 276,284.00 incl. VAT Price in UK £ 209,540.00 incl. VAT Price in Switzerland CHF 338,900 incl. VAT

In addition, the vehicle has been fitted with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport as standard which also lowers the ride height by 10 millimeters.

The new 911 Sport Classic is available exclusively with a seven-speed manual transmission powering the rear wheels and is powered by the same 3.7 litre twin-turbo flat-six engine found in the 911 Turbo models. The engine generates an output power of 543 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque which makes it the most powerful 911 model with a manual transmission.

The 911 Sport Classic shares certain design traits with the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, this includes; a heritage inspired Porsche crest identical to the version from 1963, Porsche badges and letterings finished in real gold and special Exclusive Manufaktur badges on the front quarter panels.

The exterior of the vehicle features a Porsche Heritage badge on the rear intake grille, fixed spoiler lip and LED-Matrix Design headlights in black, carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) hood, CFRP double-bubble roof and wide rear fenders.

The exterior has been finished in Sport Grey Metallic paint and contrasting stripes in light Sport Grey. The paint draws its inspiration from Fashion Grey which was first applied to the Porsche 356, this color was created for the new 911 Sport Classic.

The new model has been fitted with unique wheels with centre lock hub, the wheels measure 20/21 inches front and rear mounted on tires measuring 255/35 ZR20 and 315/30 ZR21.

The interior features door panels and seat centers with Pepita cloth upholstery, semi-aniline leather in black and Classic Cognac as standard, open-pore dark Paldao wood trim, Sport Chrono clock on the dashboard, headrests embossed with the Porsche crest, door sill plates with the 911 Sport Classic logo and air vent slats,sun visors and steering column upholstered in leather.

The 2023 911 Sport Classic will be available in the US market in late 2022, production will be limited to 1250 units worldwide.