This is the new 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, a full electric SUV based on the EQS sedan. It offers plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers. The new model shares a long wheelbase (3210 mm) with the EQS Saloon but is over 20 cm higher.

The second row of seats in the interior are electrically adjustable as standard, the boot of the vehicle can fit up to four golf bags and a third row of seats with additional individual seats and extensive comfort features is also available as an option.

The EQS SUV features a purpose design with smooth underbody and a closed radiator for aerodynamic measures, all the EQS SUV models have been fitted with an electric drivetrain (eATS) on the rear axle whereas the versions with 4Matic are fitted with eATS on the front axle.

In the 4Matic models, the Torque Shift function ensures continuous variable distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors, the advantage of this design includes high power density , high efficiency and high power constancy.

The EQS SUV is taking a major step toward Zero-Emission-Mobility, the model is produced in a completely CO₂ -neutral way and also offers Trailer Maneuvering Assist or MBUX. Augmented Reality Navigation will be activated at a later date.

The chassis of the new model has four-link suspension at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear, the Airmatic air suspension with continuous adjustable dumping ADS+ has been fitted as a standard equipment and the vehicle also features Offroad drive mode in addition to the Dynamic select i.e ECO, Comfort, Sport and Individual.

The EQS SUV can be charged conveniently at any public charging station supporting Mercedes me charge Plug and Charge function. The Energizing Air Control Plus system is based on filtration, sensors, a display concept and air conditioning to ensures quality air in the EQS SUV.

The interior of the vehicle features a large curved MBUX Hyperscreen spanning from A-pillar to A-pillar, three screens under the common cover glass, 12.3 inch inch OLED display for the front passenger and a Dolby Atmos sound system.

The EQS 450+ has a provisional range of 536- 660 km, the rear-wheel drive has an output power of 265 PS and 568 Nm of torque.

EQS 450+ RWD EQS 450 4MATIC AWD EQS 580 4MATIC AWD Output 355hp 355hp 536hp Torque 568nm 800nm 858nm Max Range 660km 613km 613km