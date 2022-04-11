Brabus has presented another high-performance pickup, the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superwhite.

The basis of the pickup is the Mercedes AMG G 63 and to transform it into the Brabus 800 adventure XLP Superwhite, the Brabus engineers have to employ state-of-the-art CAD technology in order to develop a new rear cab wall with heated window for the passenger compartment.

To accommodate the Brabus cargo bed that takes the place of the trunk, Brabus developed a special high-strength frame module off-roader that moves the suspension further. As a result, the wheelbase increased by exactly 50 centimeters which led to designing a longer driveshaft measuring 5.31 meters.

Additionally, the bed floor and the side-opening tailgate are made from sheet steel, the carbon bedsides are produced by Brabus business division CSP, the bed liners use Flexi Teak material which can also be found on high-performance Brabus Marine boats, the double bed bars behind the cab feature matt black coating and the material used on the pickup is white with gray Brabus logotypes to match the overall color scheme.

Brabus also developed a new suspension concept which can be used for heavy-duty off-road operations, new portal axles which gives the pickup 49 centimeters of ground clearance, new parts made from high-strength aluminium and height-adjustable Brabus Ride Control coilover suspension to match the design. The standard Dynamic Select suspension adjustment allows the driver to select different setups for the titanium-coated struts.

Brabus has fitted the vehicle with a set of Brabus Monoblock HD alloy wheels specifically for these portal axles. The wheels are of size 9.5J x22 finished in black paint mounted on Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-terrain tires of size 325/55 R 22.

The exterior of the vehicle features exposed-carbon on the wheel arch extension, Brabus hood cowl with two power bulges and on the Brabus wind deflectors with four LED work lights. The front and rear part of the vehicle also features carbon elements sealed in high-gloss finish, this includes the radiator grille surround, the air intakes in the front fascia with integrated daytime running lights, side mirror covers,skid plate elements and the side rub strips.

The Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superwhite is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine equipped with the Brabus PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade. The engine delivers an output of 800 hp at 6,600rpm and a peak torque of 1000 Nm of torque at a low 3600 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.8 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h due to the all-terrain tyres.

The interior of the vehicle features White Heat leather on the seats, door panels, centre console, rear cab wall, steering wheel grips and on the lower section of the dashboard.

In addition, the seat centre sections and the inner sections of the trim panels have been fitted with Double Cube quilting and perforation, some interior elements are embossed with ‘77’ signets as homage to the founding of Brabus in 1977, the top of the instrument panel is covered with black leather and some dark color can also be found in the Alcantara roof pillar trim and headliner.

The price of the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superwhite starts at 631,067 euros as a complete car.