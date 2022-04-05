This is the new full-electric Lotus Eletre Hyper-Suv. The new model takes its core principles and DNA from 70 plus years of sports car design and engineering experience and its aero performance and build is based on Lotus’s latest sports car the Emira and the all-electric Evija hypercar.

The new Eletre is Lotus’s first lifestyle EV, first five-door production car, the first vehicle outside the sports car segment and the most connected Lotus model packed with pioneering technology and sporting performance.

2023 Lotus Eletre Specs and Pricing

Power 2 Electric Motors Battery 100+kWh Architecture 800v system Output 600hp+ 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) <3s Top Speed 260 km/h

161 mph Range 600km (373 miles) Production China Price $100,000 (est)

The Eletre comes with AWD, a battery capacity of over 100kWh and a power output from 600 hp. The 350 kW charger is capable of delivering a range of 400 km in approximately 20 minutes. Additionally, the vehicle has a maximum driving range of 600 km and it is also compatible with a 22 kW AC charging system as standard.

The Eletre has been equipped with a technology that includes the most advanced active aerodynamics package and intelligent driving technology on any production SUV, this includes the world’s first deployable Light Detection and Ranging (LIAR) system. The Eletre is the first vehicle in the new range of premium electric vehicles to be built in the new production facility in Wuhan, China.

The exterior of the new Lotus Eletre features a long wheelbase with very short overhangs, two exit vents on the bonnet for channeling air, slim and technical light clusters which house the Daytime Running Lights and indicators, headlights with matrix technology, an active front grille with triangular petals, doors with flush handles, door mirrors replaced with Electric Reverse Mirror Display (ERMD) with three cameras, 23 inch alloy wheels with carbon fibre inserts, roof spoiler and a full-width ribbon light strip above the wordmark which can appear in four colors.

The interior of the vehicle features a panoramic glass sunroof, advanced wool-blend fabric on the seats, carbon fibre and man-made microfibre elements on primary touchpoints, driver-focused cockpit, a high centre console fitted with a storage tray with wireless charging and two cup holders, central drawer at knee height, an angled nine-inch touch screen display with wireless charging tray, the latest OLED touch-screen technology and a 15.1 inch landscape interface.

The Lotus Eletre is now on sale across global markets with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2023 starting from China, the UK and Europe.