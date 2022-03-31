The 2023 Porsche 911 Hybrid was recently filmed while testing during the Industry Pool at the Nurburgring.

The existence of the 2023 911 Hybrid has already been confirmed multiple times and unlike the Cayenne E and the Panamera, the batteries of the Hybrid can be plugged in and recharged.

The first production of the new 911 has been spotted with extra tacked-on circular LED lights, the front air intakes appear to have vertical elements behind the horizontal trim piece of the bumper, the rear seats had a roll cage and the centrally mounted exhaust tips were missing the vertical slats for cooling the engine.

The prototype filmed in northern Europe appeared to have a bunch of wires dangling on the passenger seat probably for performance purposes. Additionally, the new 911 is said to borrow its tech from the 919 hybrid which won the Le Mans race.