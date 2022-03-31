Abarth introduced its new range for 2022 a few weeks before its 73rd anniversary. The two models Abarth 595 and Abarth 695 pays homage to its founder Carlo Abarth and they have a special feature to provide for customers concerned with style and those interested in performance.

Abarth 595 can be equipped as either the Turismo focused on style or the F595 which focuses on performance. On the other hand, the Abarth 695 can also be customized as a refined Turismo or the sportier Competizione.

2022 Abarth 595 and 695 Specs and Pricing

Abarth 595 Abarth 595 Turismo Abarth F595 Abarth 695 Abarth 695 Turismo Abarth 695 Competizione Engine 1.4 T-jet Turbo 1.4 T-jet Turbo 1.4 T-jet Turbo 1.4 T-jet Turbo 1.4 T-jet Turbo 1.4 T-jet Turbo Output 165hp 165hp 165hp 180hp & 250nm 180hp & 250nm 180hp & 250nm Gearbox 5 Speed Manual 5 Speed Auto w/Paddle Shifters 5 Speed Auto w/Paddle Shifters 5-speed manual / 5-speed automatic sequential gearbox 5-speed manual / 5-speed automatic sequential gearbox 5-speed manual / 5-speed automatic sequential gearbox 0-62mph 7.3 seconds 7.4 seconds 7.4 seconds 6.7 seconds 6.7 seconds 6.7 seconds Top Speed 135mph 135mph 135mph 140mph 140mph 140mph Price £21,295 £22,295 £22,295

£24,495 £25,295 £27,295

Seven specification packs which combine the most popular options with significant financial savings will also be available for both models except for the Racing Style Pack which is exclusively for the Abarth 695 Hatchback.

The Racing Style pack features the Spoiler and Assetto Variable which is adjustable to 12 position with an inclination from 0-60 degrees. The 60 degree inclination allows the spoiler to increase the aerodynamic load by up to 42 kgs at a speed of 124 mph which results in improved stability in bends as well as greater responsiveness.

The Abarth 595 model is the entry-level model and it has been fitted with 16 inch alloy wheels, double chrome exhaust system, front fog lamps and mirror caps finished in body color.

The interior of the vehicle features satin chrome door handles, gray dashboard fascia, 7 inch touchscreen display and black fabric on the seats, leather of cockpit, the steering wheel and on the gear knob. The interior also features stainless-steel pedal caps designed for more effective sport driving and a high-performance braking system.

The new Abarth 595 is powered by a 1.4 liter T-Jet Euro 6D Final engine. The acceleration from 0-60 mph is achieved in 7.3 seconds with the manual transmission and in 7.4 seconds with the sequential automatic transmission. Additionally, a 5-speed automatic transmission with paddles on the steering wheel can also be fitted on request when the vehicle is upgraded to a 595 Turismo or F595. The price of the Abarth 595 will range from 21,295 – 23, 945 Pounds.

The 595 Turismo is available as both a hatchback and a convertible and combines sportiness and exclusivity in the tradition of Italian granturismo. Its design elements features satin chrome mirror caps, light granturismo 17 inch alloy wheels, gray dashboard fascia, unique steering wheel, special badges, automatic climate control, 3D navigation system and leather upholstered seats in black or brown. The price of the 595 Turismo will range from 22,295 -24,945 Pounds.

The F595 concentrates on racing features for enthusiasts interested in high performance vehicles. This model has been equipped with the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with new configurations and four vertically stacked pipes and an exhaust valve which can be controlled through the scorpion button on the dashboard.

The F595 also features Koni front suspension roads, 3D navigation system, automatic climate control, 17 inch alloy wheels and the special F595 badge that pays homage to Formula 4. The F595 will retail at a price range between 22,295 – 24,945 Pounds.

The new Abarth 695 is the range’s top model, it is powered by a 1.4 L T-Jet engine which generates maximum output power of 180 hp and 250 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm. The acceleration from 0-60 mph is achieved in 6.7 seconds and the top speed is set at 140 mph.

The Abarth 695 features Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles, a powerful braking system with 4 piston Brembo calipers and rear ventilated discs, automatic climate control, 3D navigation system, special 17 inch alloy wheels and the famous Record Monza exhaust system.

The interior of the 695 features a unique dashboard fascia, Alcantara-upholstered cockpit, steering wheel finished in Alcantara and carbon fibre, Sabelt Fabric seat with matt gray shell and an aluminium gear knob. Prices for the 695 will range from 24,495 – 27, 145 Pounds.

The 695 Turismo enhances the stylistic characteristics of the Abarth 695 in the hatchback or convertible models. The model features leather seats in either brown or black, Alcantara upholstery on the dashboard fascia, sunroof, exclusive 17 inch alloy wheels and 695 Turismo badge. Prices for the 695 Turismo will range from 25,295- 27,945 Pounds.

The 695 Competizione concentrates on exclusivity, performance and racing. The vehicle features Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with titanium pipes and Sabelt seats with red stitchings and carbon shell which guarantees a sporty driving experience.

Customers purchasing the 695 Competizione can choose between the mechanical limited slip differential as standard or the Abarth robotised sequential gearbox with steering wheel paddles. Prices for the 695 Competizione will range from 27,295 to 29,945 Pounds.