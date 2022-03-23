Bentley Orlando has produced a new bespoke space-themed Bentayga Speed for one of its customers using Mulliner’s extensive capabilities.

The exterior of the new model has been finished in Cypress paint shade inspired by the first generation Continental GT in 2003. The dark metallic gray with green undertones creates a dark stone-like exterior with visual-presence increased by the use of Blackline specification which replaces the exterior brightware with gloss black version.

On the other hand, the Orange Flame accents on the gloss carbon fibre Styling Specification were inspired from comet dust trails racing across the night sky.

The interior of the vehicle features illuminated tread plates, Orange bezels surrounding the Galaxy Stone fascias, door waistrails and unique satin black speaker grilles. The cabin has been trimmed in Beluga and Porpoise and the center spoke of the steering wheel and gear lever are the brightest within the interior with large splashes of Orange.

The new Bentayga Speed is powered by a 6.0 liter W12 twin-turbocharged engine delivering peak power of 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque available from 1500 rpm to 5000 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 3.9 seconds and the maximum top speed is 306 km/h.

In addition, the new Bentayga Speed has been equipped with four on-road Drive Dynamic modes; comfort, sport, balanced and custom.

The new model has been fitted with the largest and most powerful carbon ceramic brakes available from Bentley as optional. The new brakes have a maximum braking torque of 6000 Nm, they have been tailored to withstand upto 1000 degrees celsius and they provide more than 20 kgs weight saving.

Mulliner Bentayga 1 of 10

Approximately 28,500 Bentaygas have already been produced by the start of 2022.