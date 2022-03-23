Meet the new Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept with an exclusive electric drive system based on the PPE platform. The new luxury class model represents a new design concept with the same dimensions as the A6 Sportback e-tron which measures 4.96 meters long, 1.96 meters wide and 1.44 meters long.

One of the Audi board members in Technical development mentioned that their plan for the A6 Avant e-tron concept is to create a tangible look at future production models on the new PPE technology platform as well as to make a difference using technical skills.

Audi A6 Avant e-tron 1 of 8

In addition, the new Avant features dynamic lines and exceptional proportions and the term Avant is derived from avant garde and the 1995 Audi ad slogan.

The Audi A6 avant e-tron concept features two electric motors capable of generating a total output power of 350 kW and 800 Nm of torque.The new PPE technology will ensure that in the future, the Avant will generate up to 800 volt technology, 700 kilometers of range depending on the drive system and the model variant and 270 kW of charging capacity. The strongest representative of the series will be capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in less than four hours.

The battery of the new A6 Avant supports fast charging such that it can take enough energy in just 10 minutes at a fast-charging station to drive about 300 kilometers. Furthermore, in less than 25 minutes, the driver can charge the vehicle’s 100 kWh battery from 5 % to 80%.

Additionally, the new model exhibits minimal aerodynamic drag which results in lower energy consumption and extended range.

The exterior of the vehicle features large 22 inch wheels, short overhangs, a flat cabin, large singleframe grille boarded at the bottom by deep air intakes, flat headlight bezels and a dynamic roof arch with a slanted D-pillar which rises up from the base of the vehicle’s back.

Additionally, the vehicle has also been fitted with a rear spoiler to improve the aerodynamics and a rear diffuser with two air outlets integrated into the bumper area to reduces turbulence.

The light technology equipped in the new Avant includes Digital Matrix LED and Digital OLED technology for both the headlights and the taillight, three high-resolution LED projectors on each side of the vehicle and four high-resolution LED projectors on each corner of the car.