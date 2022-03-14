Mansory Reveals Ferrari Roma Soft Kit with 710hp

Mansory has revealed a complete conversion for the Ferrari Roma. They modified the interior, used lightweight carbon components, fitted the vehicle with forged sport wheels completed in black and increased the maximum output power.

The Ferrari Roma has been fitted with a full carbon bonnet available in two design variants, the customer can either choose the bonnet showing its carbon structure in sections or a completely visible one. Additionally, the Roma is powered by a 3.9 liter V8 engine and the output power has been increased to 710 hp and 865 Nm of torque.

The increase in power in the Ferrari Roma is as a result of the optimization of the series electronics in conjunction with a powerful sport exhaust system. Furthermore, the engine also received a performance upgrade from Mansory’s in-house engine department.

Ferrari Roma has been fitted with a set of ultra-light forged wheels in YT.5 design. The wheels are in the dimension 9.5×21 inches and 12×22 inches mounted on high performance tires in the size 255/30 ZR21 (VA) and 335/25 ZR22 (HA).

The interior of the vehicle features a newly designed sport steering wheel, leather finishings, illuminated door sill panels, embroidered logos and an aluminium pedal gallery which guarantees full control of the vehicle at all times.