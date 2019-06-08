Mercedes-Benz gave their popular GLC mid-size SUV an extensive make-over and we had an opportunity to review the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S. The original super-SUV got even better with a completely new infotainment system, new air suspension and a more dramatic optical appearance.

Under the hood not much has changed. The recipe is still the same: the famous AMG 4.0-litre V8 is offered in two performance versions; producing 476hp in the GLC 63 and up to 510hp as GLC 63 S. The S does 0-100 km/h in a breathtaking 3.8 seconds. That means the GLC 63 S is faster from standstill to 100 km/h than a Maserati MC12, Koenigsegg CCR and Mercedes SLR McLaren to name a few supercars from a not too distant past.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Exterior 1 of 40

If you keep your foot down, something which is very tempting all the time, the GLC 63 S will continue to build pace until it reaches the electronically limited top speed of 280 km/h. All this is done in extremely high comfort with seat cooling and tunes blasting out of Burmester’s excellent high-end audio system. Unlike the predecessor, though the GLC facelift comes with a gasoline particulate filter which muffles the sound a bit and on top, the latest EU regulations require cars to be quieter in general. This makes that the new GLC 63 S does not sound quite as loud as its predecessor although it still has a very full bodied track with plenty of pops and bangs especially in Sport+ and Race mode.

Talking about driving modes; AMG added a few parameters to the driving modes you can choose. Switching between the modes from Comfort to Race now also includes changes to the characteristics of the power delivery to the front and rear wheels, stiffness of the dynamic engine mounts and further improved ESP settings. Behind the wheel of the GLC 63 S it is very easy to forget you are driving an SUV and it would even hold its ground very well on track.

A major improvement over the predecessor is the introduction of the MBUX infotainment system as standard. First introduced on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class at the beginning of 2018 this new infotainment system has set a new benchmark for infotainment and connectivity in the industry and is packed with functionality and new features previously not found in the GLC.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Interior 1 of 18

I conclude that AMGs Super-SUV got even better; it is a versatile daily driver with supercar-rivalling performance. Many point at the Lamborghini Urus but do not forget that the GLC 63 S is almost a third of the price of the Urus and in this price range and segment unbeatable for now.