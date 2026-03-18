New BMW i3: An Electric Challenge to the Combustion Engine

The BMW 3 Series has long been one of the most successful models in the premium mid-size segment. From autumn, it will face electric competition from within its own ranks in the form of the new BMW i3. This version has nothing in common with the carbon-bodied experiment from 2013.

For many, the name BMW i3 still brings to mind an unconventional electric city car with a quirky window line, carbon structure and ultra-narrow tyres. That original model has long since disappeared. It was a bold technological experiment for BMW, but also an expensive one that ultimately failed to meet expectations. The new i3, however, takes a very different approach. It becomes the fully electric version of the 3 Series, a deliberately sporty four-door saloon based on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform and closely related to the iX3.

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Sharing its architecture, technology and drivetrain with the electric crossover, the new i3 will reach customers in autumn. It will launch initially as the BMW i3 50 xDrive. Two sixth-generation electric motors drive both axles, delivering a combined output of 345 kW (469 PS) and up to 645 Nm of torque. At the rear, a separately excited synchronous motor provides propulsion, while the front axle uses an asynchronous motor that can be completely disengaged to reduce energy consumption.

A battery with a capacity of around 109 kWh enables a maximum range of up to 900 kilometres. Charging is equally impressive, with DC charging speeds of up to 400 kW and AC charging of up to 22 kW. In terms of range, only the most efficient diesel variants such as the BMW 320d can compete.

Inside, the i3 adopts the minimalist interior already seen in the iX3. A panoramic display replaces traditional instruments, complemented by a central 17.9-inch screen. With a wheelbase of 2.90 metres, space is generous. Notably, BMW has chosen not to include a passenger display, unlike some competitors. The steering wheel design remains a matter of taste.

The traditional key is no longer required. A smartphone serves as the digital key, which can also be shared with others if needed.

While competitors such as the electric Mercedes C-Class rely on optional air suspension and rear-axle steering, the BMW i3 uses a double-joint strut front axle and a five-link rear setup, optionally with adaptive damping. Pricing is expected to start at around €65,000, with additional variants to follow. An entry-level rear-wheel-drive version is likely to bring the starting price closer to €60,000.