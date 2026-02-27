By Wolfgang Hörner

The Unimog has always been the ultimate all-round workhorse. Yet, to mark its 80th anniversary, the legendary utility machine shows a very different side. This one-off transforms the rugged icon into a luxury off-roader for those who already have everything for rough terrain.

Built for extremes. That is how Daimler Truck describes the Unimog. Whether serving with fire brigades, disaster relief units, winter services, mining operations or as an expedition vehicle in remote regions, it steps in when conventional transport fails and even serious off-roaders reach their limits. It has done so for eight decades.

Hellgeth Unimog 1 of 19

Now those extremes extend beyond harsh weather and challenging terrain. The universal motor device enters the world of luxury. This special vehicle is effectively a celebratory statement for the model’s 80th birthday. To realise it, Daimler Truck collaborated with German Unimog specialist Hellgeth in Wurzbach. For years, the company has created bespoke Unimog conversions ranging from expedition vehicles to specialist commercial solutions. Demand is global, and discussions are already underway about turning this one-off into a limited series for clients who want something truly different.

Picture the scene. Instead of a Bentley or an AMG G-Class, a silver Unimog arrives at a Monaco hotel or casino. If it is allowed in, that is. The Unimog remains a commercial vehicle with a gross weight of 7.5 tonnes and stands nearly 2.9 metres tall, ruling out many urban streets and car parks. Even stepping out requires effort. Climbing down is no less dramatic than exiting a low supercar, only in reverse. There are no retractable steps here, just traditional grab handles and high-mounted footholds.

Inside, however, the experience is transformed. The double cab, normally seating seven, now features four air-suspended heated individual seats trimmed in quilted leather with decorative stitching. The wide centre console and split headliner match the same elegant finish, creating an ambience reminiscent of Maybach craftsmanship. Fully digital exterior mirrors enhance visibility, supported by mandatory blind spot cameras. The elevated seating position offers a commanding view over surrounding traffic.

The exterior also receives a bespoke treatment. Revised bodywork, contemporary LED lighting and a matte metallic finish give the Unimog a distinctive presence, complemented by a sculpted rear bed. Practicality is not the priority here. This is about statement and capability.

And capability remains intact. Beneath the luxury lies authentic Unimog engineering. A new 7.7-litre inline six-cylinder engine produces 300 PS and 1,200 Nm of torque, more than typical for this highly capable series. The output prompted engineers to adopt permanent all-wheel drive rather than the usual selectable system. An automated hydraulic gearbox manages the eight forward gears, which can be split into 16 ratios with low range. Drivers can still intervene manually, even deploying a fold-out clutch pedal when terrain demands precise control.

With adjustable tyre pressure systems, beadlock wheels and three differential locks, the Unimog continues to conquer sand, mud and rock with ease. Its limits are few. Perhaps only the price sets a boundary. The base vehicle alone starts well beyond €250,000.