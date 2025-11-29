Powered by

Contact us

Porsche 911 Spirit 70 by Exclusive Manufaktur: ’70s flair meets modern 911 substance

By Zaid Hamid

Oh look, another 911! Well yes, but this one is a little different. The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 takes its brief straight from the late 1970s, then executes it with contemporary build quality. Created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, it is a design-led edition that marries period colour, graphics and materials with the performance and technology of today’s 992.2 Porsche 911 GTS. The exterior theme references the era with coordinated paint, liveries and badging that read as curated rather than loud. Wheel finishes and trim details are chosen to complement the palette, avoiding pastiche while clearly signalling the inspiration. It looks retro at a glance, yet remains unmistakably a modern 911 in proportion and stance. And you wont miss those decals!

Inside, the Heritage Design intent is even clearer. Seat centres and door cards adopt period-inspired fabrics, paired with coordinated leathers and embossed crests. Switchgear, dials and plaques reinforce the narrative without compromising usability. It feels special from the moment you drop into the sports seats, with that familiar 911 driving position that places you low, centred and connected. The result is theatre you can live with every day. Crucially, fit and finish match series-production standards because the cars are built within Porsche’s factory processes.

Underneath the styling sits the latest 992.2 hardware. The Spirit 70 specification aligns with the GTS T-Hybrid’s broad capability, delivering instant response and seamless drive out of corners. The chassis keys into the front axle cleanly, then pushes hard on the rear in a way that still feels classically 911, albeit with a hybrid punch. Roof-down, the experience gains another layer, with more sound and more sense of occasion.

The 992.2 GTS T-Hybrid develops 533 bhp and 610 Nm from its 3.6-litre single-turbo flat-six with integrated e-motor. Officially it sprints 0–100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reaches 312 km/h. Independent testing has found even quicker numbers, and it feels every bit as quick. What matters on the road is the torque fill: the e-motor stacks response from low revs, so the car feels keener in everyday throttle applications and punches harder out of slow corners.

GTspirit Spirit70 DSC06877

It’s a package that is deeply impressive, and the Exclusive Manufaktur touches heighten the visual impact.

Exclusive Manufaktur should not be confused with the Sonderwunsch programme, both serve different missions, and Spirit 70 makes that distinction clear. Exclusive Manufaktur delivers factory-defined special editions with coherent themes and full type approval. Sonderwunsch is the route for deeper, co-created one-offs. Spirit 70 sits firmly in the former camp, yet carries the attitude of the latter. For buyers who want a modern 911 with a deliberate nod to Porsche’s late-’70s character, this edition hits the brief with authenticity.

GTspirit Spirit70 DSC06798 2

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Icons of Porsche 2025: Dune dreams for young and...

The Emirates are different, and Dubai even more so. In this megacity, residents celebrate the cool November nights and their children are almost always along...

World premiere: Porsche Cayenne Electric

Porsche isn’t tearing up its EV plan, nor could it. The Cayenne now goes electric, following the smaller Macan — and the pricing is keener...

Wales, Lightly: One Bag, One Boxster S, One Perfect...

Wales does not ask for much. A free weekend, a light bag, somewhere honest to sleep, and a car that thrives on texture rather than...

Cars for sale

Check our exclusive deals. All the cars are tested by our crew.

Mercedes-Benz SLR ‘McLaren Edition’

One of only 25 examples upgraded by McLaren Special Operations
$700,000
See more

993 Porsche 911 Turbo ‘The Last Waltz’

The final 993 Porsche 911 to leave the factory
£1,300,000
See more

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

1 of 800 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster available
€520,000
See more

See all cars for sale >

GTspirit covers the world’s most desirable cars since 2005.

Join us on social media

Quick Links

Brands

Join our newsletter

© 2025 GT Spirit. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

GTspirit covers the world’s most desirable cars since 2005.

Join us on social media

Quick Links

Brands

Join our newsletter

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

© 2025 GT Spirit. All Rights Reserved.