Porsche 911 Spirit 70 by Exclusive Manufaktur: ’70s flair meets modern 911 substance

Oh look, another 911! Well yes, but this one is a little different. The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 takes its brief straight from the late 1970s, then executes it with contemporary build quality. Created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, it is a design-led edition that marries period colour, graphics and materials with the performance and technology of today’s 992.2 Porsche 911 GTS. The exterior theme references the era with coordinated paint, liveries and badging that read as curated rather than loud. Wheel finishes and trim details are chosen to complement the palette, avoiding pastiche while clearly signalling the inspiration. It looks retro at a glance, yet remains unmistakably a modern 911 in proportion and stance. And you wont miss those decals!

Inside, the Heritage Design intent is even clearer. Seat centres and door cards adopt period-inspired fabrics, paired with coordinated leathers and embossed crests. Switchgear, dials and plaques reinforce the narrative without compromising usability. It feels special from the moment you drop into the sports seats, with that familiar 911 driving position that places you low, centred and connected. The result is theatre you can live with every day. Crucially, fit and finish match series-production standards because the cars are built within Porsche’s factory processes.

911 Spirit 70 1 of 15

Underneath the styling sits the latest 992.2 hardware. The Spirit 70 specification aligns with the GTS T-Hybrid’s broad capability, delivering instant response and seamless drive out of corners. The chassis keys into the front axle cleanly, then pushes hard on the rear in a way that still feels classically 911, albeit with a hybrid punch. Roof-down, the experience gains another layer, with more sound and more sense of occasion.

The 992.2 GTS T-Hybrid develops 533 bhp and 610 Nm from its 3.6-litre single-turbo flat-six with integrated e-motor. Officially it sprints 0–100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reaches 312 km/h. Independent testing has found even quicker numbers, and it feels every bit as quick. What matters on the road is the torque fill: the e-motor stacks response from low revs, so the car feels keener in everyday throttle applications and punches harder out of slow corners.

It’s a package that is deeply impressive, and the Exclusive Manufaktur touches heighten the visual impact.

Exclusive Manufaktur should not be confused with the Sonderwunsch programme, both serve different missions, and Spirit 70 makes that distinction clear. Exclusive Manufaktur delivers factory-defined special editions with coherent themes and full type approval. Sonderwunsch is the route for deeper, co-created one-offs. Spirit 70 sits firmly in the former camp, yet carries the attitude of the latter. For buyers who want a modern 911 with a deliberate nod to Porsche’s late-’70s character, this edition hits the brief with authenticity.