World premiere: Porsche Cayenne Electric

Porsche isn’t tearing up its EV plan, nor could it. The Cayenne now goes electric, following the smaller Macan — and the pricing is keener than many expect.

In a tough market Porsche is launching a model that matters more than ever: the Cayenne. The bigger brother to the Macan now arrives as a full EV, and not every customer will cheer. After recent sales hiccups and grim financials, Stuttgart has reacted and will keep the current Cayenne with combustion engines and as a plug-in hybrid in the range, since it is clear not all buyers will switch to electric.

The new Cayenne Electric makes that switch easier. At launch early next year it arrives as Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric. The top version delivers figures that could unsettle die-hard combustion fans: up to 850 kW (1,156 PS) on overboost, 1,500 Nm, and 260 km/h. The 0–100 km/h dash in 2.5 seconds is wild, if not especially relevant. In normal driving the Turbo provides up to 630 kW (857 PS). The entry Cayenne develops 300 kW (408 PS) and 835 Nm, does 0–100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and reaches 230 km/h. WLTP consumption for both sits around 20 kWh/100 km.

Range is roughly 640 km, and rapid charging peaks at 400 kW. The 113 kWh battery charges from 10 to 80 percent in 16 minutes. Optional inductive home charging is offered, though the €5,000 surcharge is steep. “The Cayenne Electric shows performance in a completely new dimension and sets benchmarks for SUV dynamics and charging,” says outgoing CEO Oliver Blume. Engineers are as proud of the braking as the acceleration: peak recuperation is 600 kW, allowing most stops to be handled by energy recovery despite a kerb weight near 2.5 tonnes.

All versions are all-wheel drive with adaptive air suspension. The Turbo adds a rear axle cross-lock for traction and active roll stabilisation for body control. Rear-axle steering is optional. A slippery body helps achieve a Cd of 0.25, underpinning range. Dimensions are near-identical overall, with length at 4.99 m, but the wheelbase grows by 13 cm to 3.02 m, which benefits rear-seat space. The rear bench is electrically adjustable as standard, from lounge-like recline to cargo-friendly upright settings.

Inside, larger displays include a curved central OLED, plus heated armrests and trim panels that echo luxury saloons. Boot space is 781–1,588 litres, supplemented by a 90-litre frunk. Towing capacity is up to 3.5 tonnes. Prices start at €105,200 for the Cayenne Electric and €165,500 for the Cayenne Electric Turbo. That puts the base EV only slightly above the equivalent petrol model, and the electric Turbo around €20,000 below the current Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with roughly 740 PS.