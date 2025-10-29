Keep It British: Mini Paul Smith Edition

Mini and its special editions have a character all their own. Few carmakers have made limited-run models feel as stylish, surprising, and collectible as this British brand under BMW’s wing. And the latest collaboration with Sir Paul Smith continues a long-standing design relationship — whether powered by electricity or petrol, what matters most is that it’s a Cooper.

Mini’s flair for themed editions is the stuff of legend. Bond Street, Mayfair, Camden, Bayswater, Baker Street and Hyde Park have all featured across different generations, winning over fans both new and used. That British identity is at the core of the brand, so a renewed collaboration with fashion designer Paul Smith makes perfect sense. And where better to debut it than in Japan, where Mini enjoys iconic status, especially in Tokyo?

Mini Paul Smith 1 of 18

“It’s not often two British design icons get to work together like this. It’s wonderful that our partnership has lasted so long,” says Sir Paul Smith. “The Mini Paul Smith Edition was a privilege and a great opportunity. New colours and subtle details add a touch of surprise.” The collaboration dates back to 1998, and in 2022, one of the original models was converted to electric drive. Perhaps most striking was a 1999 one-off finished entirely in Smith’s trademark “Signature Stripes”: 86 lines in 26 colours, inspired by a spool of thread.

This latest version is far more understated, reflecting Smith’s own design sensibility. Based on the Mini Cooper, the car is available with electric or petrol power and comes painted in grey, white or black. The roof, mirrors, grille and 18-inch wheels are finished in dark green, with the designer’s Signature Stripe appearing tastefully across the roof. The interior is equally refined, featuring a dark theme and a door-sill message that reads: “every day is a new beginning.” Unlock the car and a “Hello” is projected onto the ground — a subtle touch that feels unmistakably Mini. One final detail: a small bunny, hand-drawn by Smith and embroidered onto the floormats. “My wife gave it to me before my big fashion shows,” he smiles. “It’s always brought me luck.”