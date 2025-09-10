Powered by

World Premiere: Ferrari 849 Testarossa PHEV – Stradale is Old News

By Patrick Solberg

Ferrari is replacing the SF90 Stradale with a name of serious weight—Testarossa. It comes with the modest prefix “849”, but delivers more power, more emotion and a front end straight out of Daft Punk’s wardrobe.

The current Ferrari design language isn’t for everyone. That blacked-out fascia introduced with the 12Cilindri continues here with the 849 Testarossa. Its most striking feature is a nose that resembles the slim sunglasses worn by the pop duo Daft Punk, paired with a bold front splitter.

Compared to its predecessor, the SF90, the powertrain has been significantly enhanced. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 produces 611kW (830PS), supported by three electric motors and a plug-in battery system. One e-motor is mounted at the rear, with two more powerful 163kW (220PS) units at the front, giving not only added punch but also all-wheel-drive agility, all orchestrated via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Combined, the four motors deliver an immense 772kW (1,050PS) and a maximum torque output of 842Nm at 6,500rpm. From a standstill, the 849 Testarossa sprints to 100km/h in just 2.3 seconds, hitting 200km/h in under 6.5 seconds. Top speed exceeds 330km/h.

The cabin largely mirrors that of the 12Cilindri, including its blend of touchscreen, physical switchgear and voice control. One unusual detail: the boot space is 74 litres—barely more than the 68-litre fuel tank.

Despite lacking large spoilers, the 849 Testarossa still produces significant downforce. At 250km/h, aerodynamic wizardry generates 415kg of grip-enhancing force. Ferrari is thinking green too: for the first time in a series-production model, engine cast components like the cylinder head, crankcase and oil sump are made from recycled aluminium alloys, reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 80 percent per kilogram of material.

Pricing for Ferrari’s latest superstar is expected to start at around half a million euros.

