Porsche Macan Turbo EV & Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Review: EV Life is Better Than Ever

Living with an EV isn’t what it used to be. And after a week in Porsche’s latest electric offerings—the new Macan Turbo EV and second-generation Taycan 4S Cross Turismo—I’m more optimistic than ever that the tipping point has arrived. No hypermiling, no app-juggling charger hunts, just proper driving in proper cars. Both delivered on their promise of over 300 miles of range, even when driven as if they were combustion-engined. In fact, I barely thought about range at all.

Collected from Porsche GB with full batteries, both the Macan and Taycan showed range estimates of 300 miles. In reality, that number was remarkably accurate. My driving style didn’t change: air-con on full blast, cooled seats in the Macan, and every horsepower used as intended. I didn’t precondition the batteries or nurse them to chargers. I simply drove.

The Macan, finished in stunning Copper Ruby Metallic with massive wheels that looked spectacular but gave the ride a slightly brittle edge, felt every bit the Porsche SUV it claims to be. Control weights were perfect, the seating position spot-on. Despite its 2.6-tonne mass, the Macan Turbo EV moved with conviction, thanks to its 630bhp twin-motor setup and sophisticated chassis. On the road to Silverstone, I stopped at a Porsche dealership to charge, but spent more time taking photos than waiting for battery percentage to climb. Later, a 400kW supermarket charger delivered 32kWh in eight minutes, jumping from 15% to 51%, with the cabin cooling me in 35-degree heat, massage seats and all.

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo offered a different flavour: a more dynamic seating position, less in-cabin tech frippery, and a marginally softer ride. It lacked cooled seats, which I sorely missed during London’s heatwave, but its drivetrain remained characteristically sharp. On my 50-mile daily commute, a five-minute top-up at a fast charger more than sufficed. Even without home charging in London, I never once experienced range anxiety or inconvenience.

Both cars also featured Porsche Active Ride, a new suspension system that quietly transforms the experience behind the wheel. Using high-speed hydraulic actuators at each corner, the system actively manages body movement, keeping both Taycan and Macan astonishingly level and composed—even during hard cornering or over poor surfaces. It enhances comfort, sharpens dynamics and helps disguise the cars’ weight. For an SUV especially, it’s a game-changer.

That’s the real revelation. These EVs finally offer the ease and confidence of ICE cars, thanks to battery and infrastructure advancements. The second-generation Taycan uses a new 105kWh battery with improved cell chemistry, and the Macan’s 800V PPE architecture allows it to charge from 10 to 80% in just 21 minutes under ideal conditions.

But not everything is perfect. At over £100,000 as-tested, interior materials in both cars didn’t quite meet expectations. Some touchpoints felt plasticky and out of step with the badge on the bonnet. As with many EVs, both the Taycan and Macan face tough questions around depreciation and long-term desirability.

Still, there’s no mistaking the Porsche-ness. From the way they steer to the way they hunker down into corners, these are true products of Weissach. That the Macan, now in its second generation and 1 million units deep, has evolved into something so advanced yet still recognisable is impressive. With these cars, Porsche proves that the future can be electric with next to no compromise. Thanks to Active Ride, they might just handle better than ever.