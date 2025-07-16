Powered by

Contact us

2025 Corvette E-Ray Review: Electrified Muscle Hits Europe & UK

By Zaid Hamid

The Corvette has long been America’s answer to the European sports car. With the new E-Ray, it now takes on hybrid power—and rivals like the Porsche 911 GTS E-Hybrid—head-on. I drove the new electrified ‘Vette at the 2025 German Car of the Year test, where its performance, usability and unique hybrid layout left a lasting impression. Now on sale in the UK from £153,440 for the Coupe and £159,230 for the Convertible, the E-Ray blends traditional V8 theatre with cutting-edge electrification.

The E-Ray is the first Corvette with all-wheel drive, but it still delivers power in a rather unconventional way. At the rear sits a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 producing 482bhp, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Up front, a permanently excited electric motor adds 161bhp, bringing total system output to 646bhp and 637Nm. The combined system launches the car from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds, making it quicker than the more powerful C8 Z06. Top speed exceeds 180mph.

To power the e-motor, there’s a compact 1.9kWh battery positioned between the seats for optimal weight distribution. It’s not plug-in rechargeable—it recoups energy via regenerative braking. A suite of drive modes, including Tour, Track and My Mode, controls the hybrid deployment. A ‘Stealth Mode’ enables quiet, electric-only operation at up to 44mph. During cruising, the system can deactivate four cylinders of the V8 to save fuel.

Despite a dry weight of 1,712kg—110kg heavier than the standard car—the E-Ray handles with poise. Carbon ceramic brakes and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 come as standard to compensate for the added weight. The car is over 9cm wider than the standard C8 and wears bespoke 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

Tyre options include Michelin Pilot Sport and Pilot Sport 4S, with optional carbon fibre wheels cutting unsprung mass by 18.5kg.

Visual tweaks include a Z06-inspired front bumper and widened rear arches. Inside and out, carbon trim is available, and buyers can choose from ten exterior colours. This is not just a greener Corvette—it’s a bold evolution of the brand’s DNA. With UK availability confirmed, the E-Ray introduces American hybrid muscle to a new audience without losing any of its traditional charm.

GTspirit CorvetteE 8

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: A Garden Party at...

Traditional motor shows in the UK are a thing of the past. Instead of wandering grey exhibition halls in Birmingham or London, enthusiasts now flock...

2025 Nissan Z – Complete Honesty

The numeral seven, in the ancient world, symbolized completion…perfection. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Nissan Z is in it’s 7th generation and it’s pretty close to...

Early Elegance: Mercedes 250 SE / W108 Drive

Before Mercedes officially used the S-Class name, the W108 and W109 models were already setting the standard for prestige and innovation—especially in Germany. These 1960s...

Cars for sale

Check our exclusive deals. All the cars are tested by our crew.

Mercedes-Benz SLR ‘McLaren Edition’

One of only 25 examples upgraded by McLaren Special Operations
$700,000
See more

993 Porsche 911 Turbo ‘The Last Waltz’

The final 993 Porsche 911 to leave the factory
£1,300,000
See more

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

1 of 800 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster available
€520,000
See more

See all cars for sale >

GTspirit covers the world’s most desirable cars since 2005.

Join us on social media

Quick Links

Brands

Join our newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

© 2025 GT Spirit. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

GTspirit covers the world’s most desirable cars since 2005.

Join us on social media

Quick Links

Brands

Join our newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

© 2025 GT Spirit. All Rights Reserved.