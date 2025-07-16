2025 Corvette E-Ray Review: Electrified Muscle Hits Europe & UK

The Corvette has long been America’s answer to the European sports car. With the new E-Ray, it now takes on hybrid power—and rivals like the Porsche 911 GTS E-Hybrid—head-on. I drove the new electrified ‘Vette at the 2025 German Car of the Year test, where its performance, usability and unique hybrid layout left a lasting impression. Now on sale in the UK from £153,440 for the Coupe and £159,230 for the Convertible, the E-Ray blends traditional V8 theatre with cutting-edge electrification.

The E-Ray is the first Corvette with all-wheel drive, but it still delivers power in a rather unconventional way. At the rear sits a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 producing 482bhp, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Up front, a permanently excited electric motor adds 161bhp, bringing total system output to 646bhp and 637Nm. The combined system launches the car from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds, making it quicker than the more powerful C8 Z06. Top speed exceeds 180mph.

To power the e-motor, there’s a compact 1.9kWh battery positioned between the seats for optimal weight distribution. It’s not plug-in rechargeable—it recoups energy via regenerative braking. A suite of drive modes, including Tour, Track and My Mode, controls the hybrid deployment. A ‘Stealth Mode’ enables quiet, electric-only operation at up to 44mph. During cruising, the system can deactivate four cylinders of the V8 to save fuel.

Despite a dry weight of 1,712kg—110kg heavier than the standard car—the E-Ray handles with poise. Carbon ceramic brakes and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 come as standard to compensate for the added weight. The car is over 9cm wider than the standard C8 and wears bespoke 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

Tyre options include Michelin Pilot Sport and Pilot Sport 4S, with optional carbon fibre wheels cutting unsprung mass by 18.5kg.

Visual tweaks include a Z06-inspired front bumper and widened rear arches. Inside and out, carbon trim is available, and buyers can choose from ten exterior colours. This is not just a greener Corvette—it’s a bold evolution of the brand’s DNA. With UK availability confirmed, the E-Ray introduces American hybrid muscle to a new audience without losing any of its traditional charm.