Supercar Driver Secret Meet 2025: Highlights from Silverstone

By GTspirit Team

On June 17th 2025 Supercar Driver Secret Meet returned to Silverstone for what was its biggest and most ambitious edition to date. Celebrating the club’s 15th anniversary, this year’s gathering over 3,200 guests, 300+ supercars and a full day of on-track action.

This edition featured the largest hypercar display ever seen in the UK, with highlights including the public debut of the Aston Martin Valhalla, two AMG ONEs, a road-legal Zonda R, a Zonda 760 Roadster Diamante Verde and the rarely seen TVR Speed 12.

Around 120 hypercars were on display with 30 taking to the track in high-speed sessions throughout the day. A special tribute marked 20 years of the Bugatti Veyron with 15 examples gathered in one place, while iconic GT3 and endurance race cars celebrated the legacy of motorsport great Jochen Mass.

Familiar faces like Jonny Smith, Ben Collins and Zak Brown were in attendance, adding to the electric atmosphere. For the first time, the event was live streamed in full, allowing enthusiasts around the world to experience the action from home.

Scroll down to explore our exclusive photo gallery and experience the day through the lens!

Photos and Words by Yaron Esposito

